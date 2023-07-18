Football fans could not believe Electronic Arts ranked Terry McLaurin over A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.

EA released a six-second video showing the top ten wide receivers in Madden 24. McLaurin got a 92 rating, while Brown was one point lower. Lamb isn't even in the top ten, getting an 88 overall rating.

The rankings led a football enthusiast to comment:

“Terry being over AJB is a war crime”

Another one said:

“No Ceedee? No Jaylen Waddle? Cmon”

Here are other comments regarding Terry McLaurin getting a higher ranking than A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.

Terry McLaurin had 1,191 yards and five touchdowns for the Washington Commanders last season. It's his third straight 1000-yard season, the kind of production Washington is looking for after signing him to a three-year, $68.3 million contract extension last offseason.

His 15.5 yards per catch also ranked third among wide receivers with at least 75 receptions in the 2022 season. Meanwhile, his 70.1 yards per game is ninth among wideouts who played 17 regular season games last year.

The former Ohio State standout is also tied for 12th with Garrett Wilson in catches for first downs with 56.

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson is first on the list with a 99 rating, while Tyreek Hill isn't far behind with 98. Davante Adams (97), Cooper Kupp (96), and Stefon Diggs (96) complete the top five.

Also in the top ten are Ja'Marr Chase (94), DeAndre Hopkins (93), and Amari Cooper (91).

CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown's 2022 performance deserve higher Madden 24 rankings than Terry McLaurin

First, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown had more receiving yards and receptions than Terry McLaurin last year. Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards, making it a no-brainer for Dallas to exercise their fifth-year option on him worth $17.991 million.

Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards, solid output for the first season in his four-year, $100 million contract. Second, Brown (11) and Lamb (9) had more touchdown catches than McLaurin.

Third, Lamb and Brown had way more receptions of at least 20 yards than McLaurin. The former Oklahoma standout had 24 big plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, the wideout from Ole Miss had 23 for the Philadelphia Eagles. McLaurin only had 16 catches of 20 yards or more.

Fourth, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown played for teams that made last year's NFC playoffs. Brown made an immediate impact in his first year with the Eagles, helping them reach Super Bowl LVII. Likewise, Lamb had 117 yards in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fifth, Brown and Lamb had five 100-yard regular season games each, while McLaurin had four. Brown also had games of 97, 95, and 95 receiving yards, while Lamb had 97 and 87-yard games. Conversely, Terry McLaurin's highest total outside his 100-yard games last season was 77.

Aside from A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, NFL fans on Twitter mentioned Mike Evans as deserving of a higher Madden 24 ranking than Terry McLaurin. Evans never went below 1,001 yards in his first nine NFL seasons, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

