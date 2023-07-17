It is soon to be official: DeAndre Hopkins is joining the Tennessee Titans.

On Sunday, A to Z Sports' Doug Kyed revealed that the multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver would be joining the Nashville-based team for two years and $26 million. The free agency signing is the first big move for new general manager Ran Carthon.

Doug Kyed @DougKyed Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, per source. Deal is expected to become official over the next few days.

There has been heavy backlash towards Hopkins' decision over his $26 million move to the Titans. However the 5x Pro Bowl WR has been reveling in it.

He took to Twitter with a message for his "haters and doubters." He tweeted:

"I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!"

The Titans' maneuvering for DeAndre Hopkins has caused much surprise, given that the New England Patriots had been heavily courting him for the past few weeks. And while some are excited at the potential numbers he can contribute, others could only be skeptical about the 31-year-old wide receiver's signing.

With DeAndre Hopkins onboard, can the Tennessee Titans reclaim the AFC South in 2023?

Despite a strong 7-3 start last season, the Tennessee Titans shockingly collapsed afterwards, losing their next seven games and missing the playoffs. A major part of it can be attributed to their lack of a top wide receiver, which they hope DeAndre Hopkins will solve.

Looking at the Titans' depth at that position, only Treylon Burke, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and team newcomer Chris Moore have logged hundreds, let alone thousands, of receiving yards.

And this is where Hopkins comes in. He brings not only big numbers, but also familiarity with the Titans' coaching staff, as Mike Vrabel, his new head coach, had been the linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator of the division rival Houston Texans, where the wide receiver first established himself as one of the league's best.

Another Houston link between Hopkins and the Titans is offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who held various positions with the Texans, including OC, during the wide receiver's stint with the team. In Kelly's first year as OC, Hopkins had his penultimate 1,000-yard season so far, and his last as a Texan.

The Texans hope these two aspects can propel them back to the top of the AFC South, especially as quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry enter the final year of their respective contracts.

