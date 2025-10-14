"NFL refs, sponsored by FanDuel": Fans torch referees for "ridiculous" illegal formation penalty on Bears

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:11 GMT
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The Chicago Bears defeated the Washignton Commanders, but it was not easy - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Commanders 25-24 in Monday's rematch of last year's "Hail Maryland" game. But at one point, victory seemed less than certain for them.

During the third quarter, with the team up 13-10, Rome Odunze appeared to have caught a touchdown from Caleb Williams. However, it was nullified after backup tackle Theo Benedet was ruled to have illegally positioned himself at the line of scrimmage, forcing head coach Ben Johnson to settle for a field goal:

There was much anger in the aftermath:

"This is one of the worst reffed games ive seen in years," one retched.
"This is unacceptable," another raged.
"They really want this game to end on another Hail Mary pass don’t they?" another shuddered.

The Commanders scored touchdowns on consecutive drives to take an eight-point lead after that. The Bears did pull back to within two after Williams found D'Andre Swift in the endzone, but the two-point conversion failed.

After an exchange of punts came the game-changing moment. With 3:10 left, Jayden Daniels fumbled a handoff to rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt that Nahshon Wright recovered for the turnover. From there, the Bears drove their way into the opposing 20, from where Jake Moody hit the walk-off field goal.

Bears HC Ben Johnson reacts to win at Commanders

After the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson was the first to take the stand. He said:

“That’s a really good team to win against in a hostile environment. …It was not our cleanest game. We committed mistakes, penalties were issued, but our team was resilient and found a way to win.”

Particular praise went to Jake Moody, who had been signed to the practice squad three days after the San Francisco 49ers cut him. Johnson claimed to not have been surprised at the kicker's performance (⅘ FGs made), based on what he and his staff observed during practices:

“We noticed what he’s capable of. He’s made big kicks in big games over the course of his career so far. …I think that’s who he is. Ithink that change of scenery was good for him.”

He also expressed elation at seeing “the best and most efficient we’ve run the ball all year”:

“We really felt an attitude with them, did a great jod finding the crease and step on the gas.”

The Bears’ next game will be at home against the New Orleans Saints this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.

