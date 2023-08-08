Last year, the New York Giants improved their defensive line by selecting edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with their first-round selection. He recorded 49 tackles, five pass deflections, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries last season.

This morning, the Giants' edge rusher went viral on Twitter for being on the receiving end of a highlight.

In one-on-one linemen drills, All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas pancaked Thibodeaux and tossed him around. Here is the video below:

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



He destroyed Pass-Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on this play.



( @Micio__)



pic.twitter.com/1gvCDkT9XL Video: #Giants stud Left Tackle Andrew Thomas might be the best young Tackle in football at this point.He destroyed Pass-Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on this play.@Micio__)

While he got put on a highlight reel, Kayvon Thibodeaux got put down by one of the best tackles in the NFL.

NFL fans react to getting Kayvon Thibodeaux tossed by Andrew Thomas in practice

NFL fans trolled Kayvon Thibodeaux for getting pancaked in practice by Andrew Thomas. Some said that he was overrated and questioned his athletic ability in the NFL.

Here's how fans reacted to getting pancaked:

Jt @ObucketsJt @NFL_DovKleiman @Micio__ Kayvon was getting tossed around like that all last year lol

slightly optimistic philly fan @badpers52585291 @NFL_DovKleiman @Micio__ Kayvon might just not be that good lol

Lord Alpha™ @LordAlpa69 @NFL_DovKleiman @Micio__ To soon start questioning Kayvon T's ability in the NFL levels?

Mark Fortgang @mfgang @NFL_DovKleiman @Micio__ Thomas is great, no doubt about it, but Thibs has also shown he's a bit overrated.

Bears Barade @BearsBarade @NFL_DovKleiman @Micio__ It’s not that hard to destroy that bust

Anthony @isles1007 @NFL_DovKleiman @Micio__ I love that KT has to go against Thomas every day..

The New York Giants paid left tackle Andrew Thomas this off-season

Andrew Thomas during Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was one of many Giants' players who got paid this off-season.

Thomas signed a massive five–year, $117.5 million contract, which included $67 million at signing which was an NFL record for an offensive linemen. This came after his third season in the league as he was named a second-team All-Pro last season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal to remain the team's franchise QB. Running back Saquon Barkley was franchise tagged but then agreed to a one-year restructure which added $2 million in bonuses and incentives.

The Giants also gave defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence a four-year, $90 million contract, which includes $60 million in guaranteed money. In total, the Giants spent nearly $380 million on these four players.

The Giants will be looking to make the playoffs for a second-straight season and will contend for the NFC East division.