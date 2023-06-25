Create

Fans upset with NCAA 24 game after reports emerge about similarities with Madden - “Not buying this sh*t”

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 25, 2023 18:37 GMT
NCAA 24 will reportedly be similar to Madden 24
NCAA 24 will reportedly include many of the same features as Madden 24, as the popular college football video game makes its highly-anticipated return. The EA Sports gaming franchise recently announced that when building out the coollege game, it will start by using the general outline of the engine that annually powers Madden.

This basically means that the gameplay and many different available modes for the users in the college football video game will feel similar to when they play the NFL version. The video game players are expected to move and react similar to as they do in Madden. Some of the many different modes, such as the extremely popular Dynasty format, will apparenty be available in both games.

While the similarities in the two upcoming football video games should provide users with a relatively smooth transition when adjusting to the gameplay, not all gamers are excited about the recent announcements. Some even went so far as to point out that NCAA 24 being similar to Madden 24 ruins some of the excitment about the college football video game's return.

Many gamers went on Twitter to bash the EA Sports NFL franchise and make their opinions clear that they would prefer NCAA to have a completely fresh start. The announcement may have backfired a bit on the video game mega-company, who likely thought that using Madden, one of their most popular titles, as a reference would generate more excitement for the game's triumphant return.

Here are some of the top comments from disappointed Twitter accounts:

@CFBLive247_ Stopped reading after “madden engine”… I’m not buying this shit.
@CFBLive247_ Madden engine? So it’s going to blow? Gotcha. Buying a PC to emulate 14
@CFBLive247_ the transfer portal and CFB playoff are a W, the madden engine is not.
@CFBLive247_ @UofmUpdates247 Was so excited for this game and then read "Madden engine" and now disappointed
@CFBLive247_ all i needed to know is that it’s based off madden…looks like i’m sticking to 2014
@CFBLive247_ Y’all made a mistake. Madden got the same glitches every year.
@CFBLive247_ What a blown chance to make a football game from scratch and then move madden to it. I can’t for the life of me (yes I can it’s money) understand why they are dying on this frostbite bill.
@CFBLive247_ Madden blows, this is why we wanted NCAA back. Woof
@CFBLive247_ Hahaha, what's old is new again. EA back to recycling Madden as a college football game, we're back baby!
@CFBLive247_ So it will be buggy and suck. Got it.

While there has been an overwhelming sense of disappointment that EA Sports will use Madden as a starting point when developing NCAA 24, fans still seem to be excited about some of the other upcoming features. The game will reportedly include a transfer portal and a College Football Playoffs system, modeling the real-life experience as much as possible.

When was the last time EA Sports released NCAA video game?

Caleb Williams
The last time EA Sports releasd its popular college football video game was about a decade ago. The most recent version goes all the way back to NCAA 14, so its newest game will potentially end a 10-year gap.

Several lawsuits are the main reason why EA Sports had to shut down production of college video games. It was formerly illegal for college athletes to be paid, but the new financial rules have opened the door to allow income. This is why EA Sports can now compensate the football players for their "name, image, and likeness," somewhat settling the protests it was shut down for in the first place.

