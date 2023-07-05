Fantasy Football Sleepers 2023: Top 5 RBs to target for upcoming season

In fantasy football, running backs are significantly more valuable than they are in the real world. They can be the difference between a league winner and loser, so it's good to have good ones. Even in PPR leagues, running backs tend to be among the most important players on a team.

Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor and others will go at the top of the draft, which means several managers will miss out on the top guys. Fortunately, there are a lot of good sleeper options for those not drafting first overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy football running backs to consider

5) Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson will dominate fantasy football

Damien Harris took over the New England Patriots backfield and became a star in fantasy. Last year, when Rhamondre Stevenson came onto the scene, he pushed Harris out of a starting job and off the team. That's how good he was. Bill Belichick likes to run the ball, so Stevenson will get plenty of touches and be one of the most reliable options in all of fantasy.

4) JK Dobbins

JK Dobbins is a very nice sleeper pick

His health will always be a question mark, but JK Dobbins is undeniably good when he plays. There's always a benefit to playing alongside Lamar Jackson as defenses will be more worried about him running than anyone else. That opens up lanes for any Baltimore Ravens running back and Dobbins should be able to take advantage. If he can stay healthy, he will be a great value pick in fantasy football this year.

3) Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders was a good option in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott. He will be a great option in Carolina. He's the 21st-ranked running back in ESPN fantasy football, and he will more than likely outplay that. With rookie Bryce Young under center, the Panthers will want to contend in a weak NFC South. That will mean plenty of touches behind an offensive line that made D'Onta Foreman and CHuba Hubbard viable fantasy options in 2022.

2) Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones is a fantasy stud. He will continue to do so. However, fantasy managers may overlook the fact that he's no longer playing with Aaron Rodgers. Even as they hand the reins over to Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers will feature a very run-heavy offense. AJ Dillon will cut inot Jones' touches, but he'll still be an elite option at running back and not one of the top guys drafted.

1) Travis Etienne Jr.

Watch out for Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne Jr. doesn't figure to be one of the first 10 backs taken in fantasy football drafts, which means he could end up being an exceptional value play. He was excellent last year and effectively forced James Robinson, a fantasy darling the year before, off the roster. With a full season of a full workload, Ettienne will almost assuredly be one of the best backs in the league. Picking him in the second or third round will prove to be a stroke of genius.

Poll : 0 votes