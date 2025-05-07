"Felt like stake through the heart" - Tom Brady reveals his kids were livid at him for Netflix roast and jokes on Gisele Bundchen

On Tuesday, legendary National Football League QB Tom Brady appeared on the popular 'Impaulsive' podcast with Logan Paul and discussed the Netflix Roast event that took place in 2024.

Ad

While discussing 'The Roast of Tom Brady', Brady made clear that the event was difficult for him and his family, despite being a popular event on the streaming platform Netflix.

"In that theatre that night at the forum, like it was electric. Like, it was crazy. Like, we got done, we were, everybody was on cloud nine. And, I think at that moment I'll never forget, you know, and then I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. And I was like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart, you know, understandably."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady then continued by outlining why the situation was especially difficult on his kids.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They're protective of their mom, of their dad, you know, of everybody, you know. They're just like why did you, what was the point of that. Why did you do that?"

Ad

Brady's comments are notable as it was one of the first times that Brady has discussed the reaction to his decision to take part in the Tom Brady roast event last year.

It also does show once again how some of the most popular athletes and personalities in the sports world are real people with real personal and familial situations taking place on a daily basis.

The Roast of Tom Brady Review

The Roast of Tom Brady was one of the most watched and talked about Netflix events of all time. According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The Roast of Tom Brady gathered 1.67 billion minutes of viewing for the week of May 6-12, leading all streaming titles by a wide margin... The roast also had by far the biggest weekly viewing tally ever for a Netflix special."

The event featured various top comedians and NFL talents, including Bill Belichick, Kevin Hart, and Julian Edelman. Some of the top moments included Brady joking about the deflatgate situation and Julian Edelman criticizing Bill Belichick and his style of coaching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?