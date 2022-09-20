"Fire that motherf*****r" - Snoop Dogg wants Mike Tomlin to fire Steelers OC Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin received a piece of advice and a plea about his offense from an unlikely source on Sunday evening. Rapper and television host Snoop Dogg, a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, took to social media to share his frustration over offensive coordinator Matt Canada. As with most fans, Snoop Dogg has had enough of the poor play-calling by Canada and called for Tomlin to fire him.

"Man, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a new f***** offensive coordinator. This guy sucks. Coach Tomlin, this is Snoop Dogg. Fire that motherf*****r and get us a new offensive coordinator."

This isn't the first time Snoop Dogg has voiced his disdain for a Steelers offensive coordinator. In 2014, he called for Todd Haley to be fired as the offensive coordinator after a botched call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led to a loss.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says he won't make any personnel changes

After the Steelers lost to the New England Patriots 17-14 on Sunday afternoon, some key members of the offense also remarked on the offensive scheme. Tight end Pat Freiermuth said that the touchdown he scored on tempo with a no-huddle approach is how the offense thrives. He suggested that Canada should refer to the specific style of offense more often to allow the Steelers to move the ball down the field quicker and more efficiently.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also said that he was unhappy with the play-calling and that they needed to take more shots down the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon and was asked about the offensive play-calling. He said that as the Steelers prepare for a short-week game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, they won't be making any personnel changes. He claimed that he doesn't know if personnel changes are actually 'required' at this point in time.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Tomlin asked if it's hard to make significant changes with just one practice this week.



"I don't know if significant changes is what's required." Tomlin asked if it's hard to make significant changes with just one practice this week. "I don't know if significant changes is what's required."

Tomlin also went on to say that he is going to remain patient with the offense moving forward. They are still in the process of developing with a new quarterback leading the unit.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Mike Tomlin says he's exercising patience with the offense and says that it's still in development. Mike Tomlin says he's exercising patience with the offense and says that it's still in development.

But many could argue that for an offense loaded with the Pittsburgh Steelers' talent, losing by three points to the Patriots is unaccaptable. While the Steelers head coach said that he wouldn't be making any personnel changes in a short week, would he consider making those changes in the near future?

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far