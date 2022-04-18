Watch: Former NFL HC Jeff Fisher's USFL Michigan Panthers spotted brawling with each other

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher made his debut as coach of the USFL's Michigan Panthers this weekend. One issue he'll need to address after the game is the sideline skirmish between Chase DeMoore and Cavon Walker.

As DeMoor headed to the sidelines, he could be heard saying, "Hey, you need to listen when I tell you!"

Walker clearly objected and told DeMoor to get out of his face.

Cavon Walker played college ball at Maryland and has been signed to contracts by the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was ultimately cut or waived before seeing any on-the-field action.

DeMoor, on the other hand, is likely better known for his role on the Netflix show "Too Hot to Handle" than any of his football accomplishments. He did, however, play two years at Central Washington University, where DeMoor was named the Division II Special Teams Player of the Year by Hero Sports and had the most blocked kicks in the NCAA in 2018.

Fisher will need to look for a way to get these personalities to gel as he navigates his first season with the USFL squad.

Not Jeff Fisher's first brawl

Sideline scuffles aren't exactly uncommon. In 2014, following a late hit on Odell Beckham Jr., a fight broke out on the sidelines between the Giants and Fisher's Rams Team.

It was just six months ago that we saw punches being thrown on the sidelines by the Washington Football Team (now the Commanders). Down in the game, Nose Tackle Daron Payne had some words for Tyler Clarke who ultimately threw a punch.

But, of course, this is not the type of culture you typically see on a winning football team.

It's going to be difficult for Jeff Fisher to ever overcome the idea that he is nothing more than a .500 coach. It will be even more difficult with his players shoving each other mid-game on the sidelines. The silver lining for Fisher is that the USFL season is only 10 games long, so he can't go 7-9.

Edited by Windy Goodloe