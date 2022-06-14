WATCH: Newscaster takes a brutal dig at Cowboys during routine weather report

The Dallas Cowboys are America's Team and with that label comes a lot of hate. While they are the most popular team in the NFL nation-wide, they are also one of if not the most criticized teams in the NFL.

Yesterday morning, on Monday, June 13th, Ethan Bird of WTOK-TV in Meridian, Miss. had the perfect opportunity to roast the Dallas Cowboys, and he didn't miss out on that opportunity.

Here's what Bird said:

"Now we look at our 10-day forecast, it's looking a little bit like those Dallas Cowboys, it's peaking in the 90's."

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most successful franchises of all-time, with most of their success coming in the decade of the 1990's. Since then, they haven't had much success and since 1997, the Cowboys have only won three playoff games.

Dallas' popularity rose when they became the "Team with Most Consecutive Sold-Out Games," a streak of 160 home-and-away games (including playoffs) that began on December 23, 1990, at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium and came to an end on December 24, 1999, in a Christmas Eve game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

They really were America's Team in the 90s. They went to three total Super Bowls and won all three. They defeated the Bills twice in 1993 and 1994, and also defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996.

SportsDay Cowboys @dmn_cowboys



It's officially been 26 years since the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl...



(via January 28, 1996.It's officially been 26 years since the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl...(via @nflthrowback January 28, 1996. It's officially been 26 years since the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl... (via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/tHBI2D0g1C

They've made a total of eight Super Bowls and lost three. Here are their Super Bowl appearances:

V: Dallas Cowboys 13, Baltimore Colts 16 (1971)

VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3 (1972)

X: Dallas Cowboys 17, Pittsburgh Steelers 21 (1976)

XII: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10 (1978)

XIII: Dallas Cowboys 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 35 (1979)

XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17 (1993)

XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13 (1994)

XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (1996)

Last season, Dallas won the NFC East but were upset in the first-round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers, depsite having one of the best all-round teams in the league.

They will come into 2022 with every hope of retaining the NFC East and this time make a real statement in the playoffs. It seems that the only way to silence their many critics would be to win another Super Bowl.

