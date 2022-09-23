Former Bills punter Matt Araiza could be in big trouble in gang-rape case as DNA evidence results back victim's claims

In August, former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was accused of participating in the gang-rape of a minor at a party. The investigation has been ongoing ever since. The DNA tests that were administered at the time have now returned with their results. According to WGRZ and CBS 8, the test results implicate multiple men. In a report obtained by CBS 8, the names of those implicated by the results have not been publicly disclosed.

A video has also surfaced showing the victim at a party reportedly wearing the same Halloween costume she was wearing on the night of the incident. In the video, which the 17-year old victim told her attorney was taken on the night before the alleged rape, she is seen saying she is 18 years old.

The test results could be damning for the former Bills punter who, just weeks ago, was enjoying a rise to stardom. Buffalo are also feeling the heat for drafting him:

The team still needs to be held accountable for the shit they tried to pull. Can’t believe I have to say this, but anyone who thinks the Bills handled the Matt Araiza situation well or have let it leave their minds because of how well they’re playing is a moron. The team still needs to be held accountable for the shit they tried to pull.

Matt Araiza's college and NFL journey

Matt Araiza - Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Matt Araiza was selected in the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He quickly became a nationally known name after delivering a 82-yard punt in the preseason. Many even called him the 'Punt God.' Although fans were just learning his name, he was already well known to the San Diego Police department.

Once the allegations came to light, the Buffalo Bills cut the punter. He was replaced by former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin.

In college, Araiza played three seasons for San Diego State. He punted and kicked for the team. In three years, he missed just one kick, going 96 from 97. Meanwhile, his punting tenure with the team began in his second season. He only punted five times, but it was the beginning of the road that led to his brief NFL career. In his final year of college, he punted 79 times, averaging 51.2 yards per punt.

Araiza is currently without a job and his future is the subject of much speculation. We will see what the future holds for Matt Araiza as further information becomes available and the situation unfolds.

