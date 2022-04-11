"One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history" - Former Buckeye HC Urban Meyer shared a touching message upon Dwayne Haskins' passing

As the world continues to process and mourn the death of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, his former head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts.

Urban Meyer tweeted this about his former star quarterback:

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!"

Urban Meyer @CoachUrbanMeyer Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! https://t.co/lM9Z8LzMhe

Urban Meyer was the head coach of the Buckeyes for five years while Dwayne Haskins was there. Urban Meyer eventually left Ohio State to become the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach two years later.

Haskins was in South Florida working out with his other Pittsburgh Steelers teammates when he was struck and killed by a dump truck while trying to cross the interstate. Haskins was about to turn 25 in a few weeks.

He said back in January that his goal was still to become a starting quarterback in the NFL some day.

"I've wanted to be a quarterback my entire life. Being a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a dream," he said. "I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason."

Now that dream has tragically come to an end.

Urban Meyer and others share their grief over Dwayne Haskins' passing

Ohio State v Michigan State

Urban Meyer is not the only one who shared his grief over the death of Haskins. Several of his former and current teammates and coaches shared their grief as well, putting out touching tributes to him via social media.

His former school, Ohio State, posted this message on Twitter Saturday:

"The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning," the school wrote in a statement. "We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives."

Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 @OhioStAthletics Gene Smith @OSU_AD Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne. He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family. Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne. He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family. https://t.co/A3osynNcWM The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. twitter.com/osu_ad/status/… The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. twitter.com/osu_ad/status/…

Haskins, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders when he came out of college in 2019, played two years with the team before heading to Pittsburgh to play for the Steelers.

Commanders' head coach Ron Riveria also put out a statement about his death, and like Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Riveria is devastated by Haskins' death.

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera said in a release. "This is a very sad time, and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Washington Commanders @Commanders Statement from head coach Ron Rivera Statement from head coach Ron Rivera https://t.co/tVBLva7Dsd

It's clear from the statements coming from across the league that Haskins touched many lives in his short life, and his impact will be felt for years to come.

We here at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to Dwayne Haskins' loved ones.

Edited by Windy Goodloe