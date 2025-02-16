C.J. Gardner-Johnson is the Kansas City Chiefs' new number-one enemy after contributing to the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory at Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles safety helped limit Travis Kelce to just four receptions for 39 yards, much to the dismay of Taylor Swift and her fans everywhere.

Ad

But the enmity did not stop after the final whistle sounded and the confetti was cleared from the turf of the Caesars Superdome. Sometime later, the safety mocked the tight end's split from Kayla Nicole in an Instagram Story. Then angry Swifties review-bombed Kings' Grill, his mother Delatron's former restaurant in Rockledge, Florida.

The hostilies bled into the Eagles' victory parade on Friday, when he insulted the pop superstar and her fans with a sweatshirt bearing an explicit message. And on Saturday, former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Sanders, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints, responded by insulting C.J. Gardner-Johnson on his own social media account:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"look like he would make my allergies act up. Bro a*s look like the s**t at the bottom of the air fryer. My dawg look like that uncle that says 'i see so much of me in you' but been homeless for 4 years," C.J. Gardner-Johnson wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

C.J. Gardner-Johnson harks back to post-Super Bowl LVII tweet after LIX victory over Chiefs

That was not the only piece of smack-talking that C.J. Gardner-Johnson did after LIX. Just some minutes after the victory was confirmed, he reminded fans of a "bet" that he made after the Eagles lost LVII to the Chiefs at the end of the 2022 season:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It should be remembered that the Chiefs' offensive line held the Eagles' defense without a sack in that game, enabling Patrick Mahomes' MVP-winning exploits. However, certain defenders then blamed their performance on the poor quality of State Farm Stadium's turf.

Particularly, pass rusher Haason Reddick called it "the worst field I ever played on":

"It was very disappointing. It's the NFL. You would think it would be better so we could get some better play, but it is what it is."

Ad

Even offensive players also chimed in, with Jordan Mailata likening the field to a water park:

"It was terrible. I'm no grass expert. It was just slick. You couldn't anchor. You had to get your whole foot in the ground. If you try and use just your toe, it would slip right away. You saw the receivers."

And even Chiefs players themselves were not impressed, with pass rusher Kenny Clark calling the turf "terrible":

Ad

"We've had this problem in Arizona before. A lot of these stadiums try to do new tactics with the grass, they try to do new things. I've been playing football since I was seven. The best grass is grass that is naturally there."

The new league year is set to begin in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.