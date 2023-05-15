It appears that Memphis Grizzlie's star Ja Morant has not learned from his mistakes. Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant is baffled as to why.

Per The Guardian, Morant allegedly flashed a gun on an Instagram Live post. The post took place a mere two months after a similar incident threw the entire sporting world into a flux.

While it looks like Morant flashed a firearm in the Instagram Live video, Bryant is at a loss for words as to why the NBA star has again gone down this road.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE BELOW.

"Ja morant .. why dawg? fuck all of that dumb shit…"

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Grizzlies say Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun on Instagram Live Grizzlies say Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun on Instagram Live https://t.co/gDKlywCzSs Ja morant .. why dawg? fuck all of that dumb shit… twitter.com/bleacherreport… Ja morant .. why dawg? fuck all of that dumb shit… twitter.com/bleacherreport…

The Grizzlies have made the move to suspend Morant. NBA spokesperson Mike Bass has commented on the situation.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” Bass said via theguardian.com.

In the Instagram Live post, it is hard to see if Morant is indeed flashing a firearm in the car. However, the fact that Memphis has moved to suspend their star already shows that the team must know something that perhaps others don't.

Here is the Instagram post in question:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.



Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.https://t.co/bqvwbwgd9m

With the Grizzlies not in the playoffs, Ja Morant is free to do what he likes as he winds down. Surely, however, Memphis and the wider community have to be a little alarmed at what has allegedly transpired.

Ja Morant already in trouble over firearm incident

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

A couple of months ago, Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies for eight games after video surfaced on him flashing a gun at a stripclub in Colorado.

Seen as one of the most talented young basketball players in the NBA, it is not a good look for Morant to reportedly be in trouble for a very similar incident just a few months ago.

He even expressed his regret at the incident. Now, a few months removed from that, something similar has happened.

It is not known what the future has in store for Morant now. Clearly, something needs to be done for one of the brightest stars in the NBA,

