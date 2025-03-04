“Shedeur Sanders’ security makes a lot of people insecure” - Former Eagles LB backs Colorado QB amid post-Combine concerns

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been facing scrutiny since the NFL Scouting Combine this past weekend. The former Colorado quarterback didn't participate in drills but, he did have media availability and met with several NFL teams during his time in Indianapolis.

Rumors have surfaced though of possible character issues surrounding the quarterback. One NFL quarterbacks coach reportedly said that Sanders was "brash" and "arrogant," which has caused many to question whether the quarterback will be successful at the next level.

On Tuesday morning's episode of FS1's "The Facility," former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho gave his take on the situation surrounding Sanders.

Emmanuel Acho said that people are insecure because of Sanders' confidence in himself.

Acho: "I think Shedeur Sanders’ security makes a lot of people insecure. I think Shedeur Sanders realizing, ‘Wait a second, I've made money before I got into the NFL; wait a second, my pops has already taught me about the value, not only of money but the value, most importantly, of myself.’ Shedeur Sanders has realized, ‘Wait a second, who are you to dictate how I should feel? How I should think? How I should act? and how I should move?’… Who do you think raised your Shedeur? So when Shedeur Sanders, I would suggest, comes off as confident, comes off as secure, comes off as knowing who he is, you, insecure, dictate his security as something that's an issue."

Acho believes the quarterback's confidence is similar to that of his father Deion Sanders' confidence in himself as a player as well.

Two NFL teams reportedly didn't feel Shedeur Sanders cared during interviews

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that a quarterbacks coach whose team will draft in the top seven wasn't impressed with the former Colorado quarterback. After meeting with the unnamed team, the coach felt the quarterback was arrogant and brash.

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay reported that there are two teams in the top ten that left their meetings with Sanders unimpressed. He apparently gave off the notion that he didn't care what the organization felt about him.

Sanders is considered a first-round draft pick and even one of the top two quarterbacks taken on day one. The 23-year-old quarterback didn't participate in the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but will participate in his Pro Day at Colorado.

That could be his last chance to convince teams who have early draft selections that he is the right fit for thir team.

