Former employees describe facing sexist culture at NFL despite promised reforms by Commissioner Roger Goodell: Reports

Roger Goodell will now have another investigation to deal with after the National Football League has been accused of a hostile workplace environment. The attorney generals in New York and California announced this week that they have opened an investigation into allegations of employment discrimination and toxic workplace culture.

“California will not tolerate any form of discrimination. We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”- Rob Bonta, Attorney General for California

Los Angeles Times @latimes



latimes.com/sports/story/2… Last month, a former female manager filed an employment discrimination lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging age, sex and gender discrimination and a hostile work environment. Last month, a former female manager filed an employment discrimination lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging age, sex and gender discrimination and a hostile work environment.latimes.com/sports/story/2…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The investigation is open in New York and California as the National Football League has 1,000 employees in total between the two states. With the league offices in New York and the NFL Network studio and production in California.

This comes after the Washington Commanders were accused of withstanding a toxic workplace culture. This new investigation will dive into allegations of pay discrimination, harassment, and objectification. And, if proven whether the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell did anything to prevent it from happening. Roger Goodell and the NFL have yet to make a comment on the investigation.

Roger Goodell 2023 salary: How much will NFL Commissioner make this year?

Roger Goodell was named NFL Commissioner in 2006 after Paul Tagliabue retired from the position. He had worked in the NFL offices for 24 years, which began as an internship after college. He then worked his way up to Chief Operating Officer. After working in the NFL offices for decades, he took over as the commissioner and NFL fans have made it clear that they don't agree with many of his decisions.

While the commissioner is currently still working on a contract extension, this is his final year on his current contract. While the NFL Commissioner's salary is not officially noted, it is speculated that he will make about $63 million this year.

It is also said that more than half of his salary is paid out in bonuses that he accrues. He can earn a bonus due to media negotiations and labor negotiations and overall revenue increases throughout the league.

Roger Goodell has been credited with expanding the league's reach on the global stage. With the addition of games in Germany, Mexico, and England, the NFL has expanded its fan base outside of the United States.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes