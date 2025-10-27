Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested over DWI and weapon charges in Texas: Report

Former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson was arrested on Sunday by police officials. According to reports, the retired 2012 NFL MVP was booked over charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was arrested at 10 a.m. in Sugar Land, Texas.This is Adrian Peterson's second arrest of the year. Back in April, the former seven-time Pro Bowl running back found himself in legal trouble after the Minnesota Vikings' draft day party.According to reports, he was charged with fourth-degree DWI. Peterson was pulled over by the police after a state trooper caught him going 83 in a 55 MPH zone late at night in his Audi Q5.During the breathalyzer test, he blew a .14, which was over Minnesota's legal limit of .08. He was then booked into Hennepin County jail but was soon released by the police.Taking a look at Adrian Peterson's NFL careerThe running back played three seasons of collegiate football with the Oklahoma Sooners (2004-2006). Peterson declared for the 2007 NFL draft, where the Vikings acquired him with the seventh overall pick.During his 10-season stint with the team, Peterson played in 123 total games and recorded 11,747 yards and 97 TDs rushing. In April 2017, he agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million with the New Orleans Saints. However, in Oct. 2017, the running back was traded to the Cardinals for a conditional sixth-round pick.Adrian Peterson then signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders after being released in March 2018. He ended up spending two years there and tallied a total of 1,940 yards and 12 TDs rushing. The running back then went on to have short stints with the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks.Despite not playing in the NFL since 2021, Peterson has not officially retired from the game. However, at 40 years of age, the chance of him returning to the gridiron is close to none.Off the field, Adrian Peterson took part in several other activities. He fought against ex-Steelers star Le'Veon Bell in an exhibition boxing match in 2022 and lost. A year later, the running back participated in the reality television show called &quot;Dancing With the Stars.&quot; Along with his partner, Britt Stewart, they finished 11th overall in the competition.