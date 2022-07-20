Former NFL player Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to reckless driving charge that killed his girlfriend

Former Washington Commanders cornerback Deshazor Everett has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, according to TMZ.com.

The 30-year-old was charged after he crashed his car back on December 23, which resulted in the death of Peters. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released a statement back in February saying that the former cornerback was traveling 90mph. In the area he was driving in, that was more than twice the legal speed.

According to TMZ, the former Washington corner entered a plea on Tuesday after his initial charge of felony involuntary manslaughter was downgraded to reckless driving. The 30-year-old is due back in court in September for sentencing on the matter.

Deshazor's lawyer, Kaveh Noorishad, spoke on the charges via Pete Hailey of NBCSports Washington:

He said:

"Mr. Everett entered a plea of guilty to Reckless Driving and the matter is scheduled for sentencing on September 8." Everett was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after being the driver in a Dec. 2021 crash in which his girlfriend died."

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the car that former cornerback was driving swerved off the road and hit trees before rolling over.

NFL not having the best time off the field as Everett pleads guilty

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

It has not been the best of times for the NFL in regards to off-field issues this year. November 2021 saw the first incident when former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III caused the death of Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs was clocked driving 156mph before his car slammed into Tintor's car.

Then we move into the offseason, which has been dominated by the Deshaun Watson civil suits. Of his 24 suits, 20 have been settled, with the NFL community now waiting on a punishment from Judge Sue Robinson.

Additionally, there's Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and his sexual misconduct allegations, which are also being investigated by the league and senate.

Now, Everett and his incident back in December has made news again after he pleaded guilty. It's been a shocking six months for the NFL and one would hope that these types of incidents are few and far between from now on.

