NFL fans react to shocking news of Deshazor Everett's fatal car crash

The NFL world was shocked today when it learned about Deshazor Everett being involved in a fatal crash that killed the co-passenger of the car he was driving. He was driving along a rural road when his car left the highway and smashed into some trees before rolling over.
After the initial numbness subsided, NFL fans began commenting on the fatal crash. The Washington Football Team released a statement and head coach Ron Rivera extended his condolences to the victim's family.
Deshazor Everett focus of NFL fans after tragic accident
Among the many fans commenting on Deshazor Everett's involvement in the incident, many hoped he was not driving under the influence once it became clear he was the driver involved in the accident.
Note that the investigations are still preliminary and we are not aware of the reasons for the crash.
Other NFL fans sent condolences to the families of both Deshazor Everett and the victim and promised to keep them in their prayers.
Once it became known that the injuries Deshazor Everett suffered were non-life-threatening, the prayers became more specific to wishing him a speedy recovery.
Other NFL fans jumped to conclusions about his career after the fatal crash, as is human nature, though it must be kept in mind again that we do not have conclusive evidence for the cause of the crash yet.
Some speculated on the tragedy and the reasons behind it. Once again, we must reiterate that we have not had any confirmation of the relationship of the victim to Deshazor Evertee or any related information.
Some inevitably drew parallels between the case of Henry Ruggs and Deshazor Everett and how it was another car crash fatality involving an NFL player.
Based on local reports, both Deshazor Everett and his passenger were ejected from the car upon crashing. Reacting to that, one NFL fan perhaps summed up the general disbelief among the masses.
Another NFL fan bizarrely seemed to bring politics into the incident, using a euphemism used to slag off incumbent President Joe Biden to sign off on their tweet.
Finally, despite the seriousness of the loss of life, some NFL fans seemed to focus on the football aspect of Deshazor Everett likely missing the rest of the season and perhaps beyond.
Ultimately, there is nothing to be said about this story that can fully encapsulate the tragedy. Even though prayers seem inadequate, we extend them to the loved ones of the victim and also keep Deshazor Everett in our thoughts as he recovers from his injuries.
We hope the law takes its own course in bringing the case to a just conclusion.