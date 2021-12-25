NFL fans react to shocking news of Deshazor Everett's fatal car crash

The NFL world was shocked today when it learned about Deshazor Everett being involved in a fatal crash that killed the co-passenger of the car he was driving. He was driving along a rural road when his car left the highway and smashed into some trees before rolling over.

After the initial numbness subsided, NFL fans began commenting on the fatal crash. The Washington Football Team released a statement and head coach Ron Rivera extended his condolences to the victim's family.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Statement from Washington Football team after DB Deshazor Everett was found in a car accident last night: Statement from Washington Football team after DB Deshazor Everett was found in a car accident last night: https://t.co/8WUbsapepV

Deshazor Everett focus of NFL fans after tragic accident

Among the many fans commenting on Deshazor Everett's involvement in the incident, many hoped he was not driving under the influence once it became clear he was the driver involved in the accident.

Note that the investigations are still preliminary and we are not aware of the reasons for the crash.

Doug @reallyimthedoug Man I hope Deshazor Everett wasn’t driving impaired 🙏🏾 Man I hope Deshazor Everett wasn’t driving impaired 🙏🏾

Other NFL fans sent condolences to the families of both Deshazor Everett and the victim and promised to keep them in their prayers.

Mr. Pauly @BigManPauly Prayers up for the families of Olivia Peters and DeShazor Everett. 🙏🙏🙏 Prayers up for the families of Olivia Peters and DeShazor Everett. 🙏🙏🙏

Eric Bickel @EBJunkies The DeShazor Everett news is just brutal. Tragic car accidents are any parent/family's true nightmare. Will keep all the families involved in prayer. 🙏 The DeShazor Everett news is just brutal. Tragic car accidents are any parent/family's true nightmare. Will keep all the families involved in prayer. 🙏

Once it became known that the injuries Deshazor Everett suffered were non-life-threatening, the prayers became more specific to wishing him a speedy recovery.

Olafimihan Oshin @olafimihanoshin Neal Augenstein @AugensteinWTOP New @wtop: Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett was driver in crash in Loudoun Co, Va in which passenger Olivia Peters was killed, per ⁦ @LoudounSheriff ⁩. Everett is hospitalized. New @wtop: Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett was driver in crash in Loudoun Co, Va in which passenger Olivia Peters was killed, per ⁦@LoudounSheriff⁩. Everett is hospitalized. https://t.co/3ypVTjmcMK Heartbreaking news. Wishing a well recovery for Deshazor Everett and sending my condolences to the family and friends prayers of Olivia Peters. Prayers up 🙏🏾 twitter.com/augensteinwtop… Heartbreaking news. Wishing a well recovery for Deshazor Everett and sending my condolences to the family and friends prayers of Olivia Peters. Prayers up 🙏🏾 twitter.com/augensteinwtop…

Other NFL fans jumped to conclusions about his career after the fatal crash, as is human nature, though it must be kept in mind again that we do not have conclusive evidence for the cause of the crash yet.

Some speculated on the tragedy and the reasons behind it. Once again, we must reiterate that we have not had any confirmation of the relationship of the victim to Deshazor Evertee or any related information.

BillyVable @BillyVable Imagine being Deshazor Everett. In the hospital on Xmas Eve with the knowledge he killed the love of his life and that his football career is over. Imagine being Deshazor Everett. In the hospital on Xmas Eve with the knowledge he killed the love of his life and that his football career is over.

Some inevitably drew parallels between the case of Henry Ruggs and Deshazor Everett and how it was another car crash fatality involving an NFL player.

Miguel @Metal_Rager Wow. Here we go again. Just read the story on WFT’s Deshazor Everett. I’ll withhold any judgement on this until actual facts are released, but man another death with an NFL player driving.



RIP to his passenger, Olivia S. Peters Wow. Here we go again. Just read the story on WFT’s Deshazor Everett. I’ll withhold any judgement on this until actual facts are released, but man another death with an NFL player driving.RIP to his passenger, Olivia S. Peters

Based on local reports, both Deshazor Everett and his passenger were ejected from the car upon crashing. Reacting to that, one NFL fan perhaps summed up the general disbelief among the masses.

🔪🔪🔪🔪🔪 @Sean_LunchBox Alan Henney @alanhenney CRASH WITH DOUBLE CRITICAL EJECTION/ MEDEVAC--- n/b Gum Spring Rd north of Ticonderoga Rd in Chantilly area. Single auto off roadway into woods with two ejected; one is a trauma code. CRASH WITH DOUBLE CRITICAL EJECTION/ MEDEVAC--- n/b Gum Spring Rd north of Ticonderoga Rd in Chantilly area. Single auto off roadway into woods with two ejected; one is a trauma code. https://t.co/yto6KYLpys Deshazor Everett smh twitter.com/alanhenney/sta… Deshazor Everett smh twitter.com/alanhenney/sta…

Another NFL fan bizarrely seemed to bring politics into the incident, using a euphemism used to slag off incumbent President Joe Biden to sign off on their tweet.

Gares Dennis @DennisGares



foxnews.com/sports/washing…

Let’s go Brandon! Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett involved in deadly single-car crashLet’s go Brandon! Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett involved in deadly single-car crashfoxnews.com/sports/washing…Let’s go Brandon!

Finally, despite the seriousness of the loss of life, some NFL fans seemed to focus on the football aspect of Deshazor Everett likely missing the rest of the season and perhaps beyond.

T M @reshmanuel Can’t be overstated what DeShazor Everett means to the #WashingtonFootball organization, not just on the field. He’s a four time special teams captain, so offense/defense, rookies/vets they all look to him for guidance and leadership. He’s more than just a guy off the bench Can’t be overstated what DeShazor Everett means to the #WashingtonFootball organization, not just on the field. He’s a four time special teams captain, so offense/defense, rookies/vets they all look to him for guidance and leadership. He’s more than just a guy off the bench

Ultimately, there is nothing to be said about this story that can fully encapsulate the tragedy. Even though prayers seem inadequate, we extend them to the loved ones of the victim and also keep Deshazor Everett in our thoughts as he recovers from his injuries.

We hope the law takes its own course in bringing the case to a just conclusion.

