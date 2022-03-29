"I would’ve walked Will’s a** all over that stage" - Former NFL player livid with Will Smith over Chris Rock Oscar slap

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards has dominated the media landscape over the past 24 hours. After Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada and her alopecia, which is a condition that results in hair loss, Smith lost it.

He promptly walked up on stage and slapped Rock's face before returning to his seat and yelling expletives at the comedian. It was certainly a tense affair after, as Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry tried to calm Smith down during a TV break. The Fresh Prince of Bel-air star went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

The slap caused a lot of emotion and response from everyone everywhere, with one being former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark. He took to Twitter to post what he would have done had he been the one who was slapped.

Clark wrote:

"Chris Rock is a professional. On top of not being talented enough, he showed me why I can’t host the Oscars. I would’ve walked Will’s azz all over that stage. Don’t care how mad you are over a joke. You ain’t slapping me. Wish somebody that sang 'Summer time”'would slapped me!"

The incident quickly made its way onto social media, with everyone in shock about what just happened. There were rumors that the incident was staged, but after a couple of minutes, it was evident that it was not.

It was a surreal moment in an otherwise engaging night of nights for the acting elite.

Will Smith wins his first Oscar for his role in King Richard

The 53-year-old won his very first Oscar last night for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of two of the most recognizable tennis stars on the planet in Serena and Venus Williams.

The movie detailed Williams' role in the unprecedented success of both the Williams sisters throughout their careers. It was 53-year-old's first win in his third attempt, having been nominated for his role in Ali back in 2002 and in The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007.

For all the good that happened last night, as numerous actors won various awards, with the Philadelphia native winning the coveted Best Actor award, it is long going to be remembered for the slap he dealt Chris Rock.

