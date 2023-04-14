Former NFL QB explains why Bryce Young is Joe Burrow and Steph Curry combined

With Bryce Young receiving praise from all corners of the NFL world, not many comments are cutting through the noise. Until now, many have compared him to Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and other big-name quarterbacks. However, not too many are saying what NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on Get Up.

Will Bryce Young be selected first overall?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Put simply, he compared Young to not one star, but two. Here's how he put it:

"If you're Carolina, you take Bryce Young... He's the best since Joe Burrow. Bryce is the combination of Steph Curry where everything that is wrapped around him is moving fast, but it doesn't to him. Plus, like Joe Burrow, he doesn't panic with the football. That's the difference between him and all the other kids in this class..."

That said, what Orlovksy said about the game moving slowly to Young could also be compared to Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback has been caught several times doing things at full speed that take slow motion to truly unravel.

Bryce Young says sayanara to college football

Crimson Tide QB at Louisiana-Monroe v Alabama

Young's final season ended months ago, but the former Alabama quarterback will be saying his farewells to the sport once again in less than two weeks. By May 1st (and likely earlier), he will know his team.

At this point, many expect the quarterback to be taken by the Carolina Panthers, as it has narrowed down to either him or CJ Stroud.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@danorlovsky7 "Bryce [Young] is a combination of Steph Curry ... plus Joe Burrow." "Bryce [Young] is a combination of Steph Curry ... plus Joe Burrow."—@danorlovsky7 https://t.co/xnZg2wRyr7

If Young doesn't get selected by the Panthers, most assume he will get snatched by the Houston Texans.

The last first-round quarterback selected in the NFL draft was quarterback Mac Jones. Jones went on to spend a moment of the 2021 NFL season in first place in his division. However, the New England Patriots quickly slipped into a Wild Card berth and ultimately were blown out by the rival Buffalo Bills.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7



Learn it on paper—feel it in a game!!



has BY FAR the best feel in this class—to any spot on the field

#NFLDraft What is “processing”?Learn it on paper—feel it in a game!! @_bryce_young has BY FAR the best feel in this class—to any spot on the field What is “processing”?Learn it on paper—feel it in a game!!@_bryce_young has BY FAR the best feel in this class—to any spot on the field #NFLDraft https://t.co/l4B1aVoFgJ

The Panthers or Texans will be hoping for a similar or better season from Jones' predecessor.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes