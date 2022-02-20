"I think the Denver Broncos would be the place in the AFC" - Former NFL QB predicts Aaron Rodgers' landing spot

Aaron Rodgers' offseason decision has the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos, and the entire NFL on its heels. While everyone awaits his decision, several have their own take on where the reigning league MVP will wind up.

One of those people is former NFL quarterback Chris Simms. Simms appeared on the show Brother From Another and gave his take on Rodgers' situation. He said he's talked to people in the NFL who think the quarterback is leaving the Packers. But he doesn't see a trade destination for the 38-year-old in the NFC.

“People that I know that are in the know seem to think he’s going to leave Green Bay,” Simms said. “So, that’s where I’m leaning there. I don’t think there’s any way he gets traded within the NFC. Matt LaFleur’s not going to want to trade Aaron Rodgers to San Francisco and watch his buddy Kyle Shanahan go to the Super Bowl with him and then everybody go, ‘Why can he get there with him and you can’t?’ So I don’t see that happening. I don’t see Tampa happening for the same reason.”

With Simms' choices being narrowed down to the AFC, he believes Aaron Rodgers will end up with the Broncos. The Broncos are the most cited team connected to Rodgers in trade rumors.

“I think the Denver Broncos would be the place in the AFC if you made me put money down,” Simms continued. “So that would be the No. 1 team I would throw out there if you made me bet money.”

Aaron Rodgers' decision could come down to the Packers re-signing Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Whether or not Rodgers will return to the Packers likely hinges on the team re-signing his favorite wide receiver, Davante Adams. Adams and Rodgers have arguably the most dynamic and potent connection between a quarterback and wide receiver in the NFL.

In three of the last four seasons, Adams has had over 1,300 receiving yards and at least ten touchdowns in five of his eight seasons.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington seconded the importance of Adams in Rodgers' decision.

The Packers bringing Rodgers' old quarterback coach, Tom Clements, out of retirement is another factor that could aid them in their pitch. Rodgers and Clements were incredibly tight and worked together during their 2010 Super Bowl win.

Rodgers won't keep the NFL waiting for too long, as he has said he will announce a decision before free agency begins. Until then, the speculation will continue to run wild.

