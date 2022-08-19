WATCH: NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin fails to stop wild bar fight in Dallas despite best efforts

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has done his best to stop a bar fight in Dallas, but to no avail.

TMZ Sports captured a video of Irvin talking to a group of men at a bar on Monday. As seen in the video, two of the men are clearly having a problem with each other.

The former receiver spoke to the group for little over a minute in what looked like a desperate plea for the two to set aside their differences. It looked as if Irvin's words had hit home as the men walked away. However, seconds later, the fight erupted and the situation was in freefall from there.

Despite the former wideout's efforts, the fight continued with many onlookers getting a vision of the fight.

Dallas Texas TV @DallasTexasTV Michael Irvin attempts to stop a fight at Knock-outs sports bar last night and the boys end up brawling anyways (via @TMZ_Sports Michael Irvin attempts to stop a fight at Knock-outs sports bar last night and the boys end up brawling anyways (via @TMZ_Sports) https://t.co/WNysv3Gjzp

The Cowboys Hall of Famer did his best to stop the men from instigating the fight, but unfortunately, the fight ended up happening anyway.

What can we expect from Michael Irvin's former team in 2022?

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

Following a season that promised so much but failed miserably in the end, the 2022-23 season was thought to be one of redemption for the Cowboys.

Many expected them to strengthen their roster by adding a key piece here and there to make a Super Bowl run possible. Instead, Jerry Jones' team went the other way.

Amari Cooper was shipped off to the Cleveland Browns, Cedric Wilson was traded to Miami, and pass rusher Randy Gregory was moved to Denver. That leaves the Cowboys with some serious holes, mostly in their receiving corps.

What Dak Prescott wouldn't give to have a player like Irvin out wide. With Ceedee Lamb the only "star" receiver on the roster, it kind of looks like Ceedee-or-bust for the Cowboys in 2022.

Noah Brown, James Washington and Jordan Tolbert will join Lamb as Prescott's targets at receiver. Dalton Schultz will likely be called upon more in the passing game, so too will Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard out of the backfield.

Many are down on the Cowboys in 2022 and given how the team's offseason has gone, it's hard to argue after the offseason they've had.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12