Fred Warner’s wife Sydney's "perfect" IG post turns heartbreaking as 49ers LB gets carted off after serious leg injury vs. Bucs

Sydney Warner’s Sunday began with moments of calm but ended in worry. She watched her husband, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, leave the field injured in Tampa Bay.

Hours after sharing details of a rejuvenating spa visit, the day took a turn. The All-Pro defender was carted away with a protective cast on his right leg.

Sydney, expecting the couple’s second child, was at home while Fred anchored the 49ers defense. She posted on Instagram stories as kickoff approached.

"Made it home just in time to catch Dada," Sydney wrote.

She earlier posted about receiving a prenatal massage she described as "long overdue."

"Perfect end to the perfect weekend," Sydney wrote.

Fred Warner’s wife Sydney's IG Stories

Fred Warner's ankle injury sidelines 49ers captain in first quarter

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Fred Warner's leg was stuck in traffic trying to disrupt Tampa Bay’s ground game midway through the first quarter. Trainers rushed to check on him, as teammates and opponents gathered nearby. Once Warner’s lower leg was stabilized, he was taken off the field.

The veteran linebacker was ruled out shortly afterward, prompting adjustments to the defensive unit. Tatum Bethune stepped into the starting role alongside Dee Winters and Luke Gifford. The loss is significant for a roster already missing edge rusher Nick Bosa for the year due to knee surgery.

With injuries mounting, the timing of Warner’s exit adds to a challenging stretch for San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s lineup. Brock Purdy was unavailable for the fourth game in six weeks, leaving fill-in starter Mac Jones to lead the offense.

The 49ers began the day atop the NFC West with a 4-1 record, while the Buccaneers were missing key offensive pieces. Both teams have endured extensive injury issues this season, and San Francisco awaits further evaluation to determine Warner’s recovery timeline.

Fred and her wife, Sydney, married in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Beau Anthony, last year. Her second pregnancy announcement in September included a scriptural message and family photos. Sydney has since shared her fitness routine for expectant mothers, encouraging them to maintain activity to ease discomfort.

