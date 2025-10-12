  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Time to catch dada": Fred Warner's wife Sydney shows support for LB amid pregnancy as she returns from spa day for 49ers' game day

"Time to catch dada": Fred Warner's wife Sydney shows support for LB amid pregnancy as she returns from spa day for 49ers' game day

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 12, 2025 21:41 GMT
DraftKings And Sports Illustrated All-Star Party In Honor Of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 - Source: Getty
DraftKings And Sports Illustrated All-Star Party In Honor Of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 (image credit: getty)

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, is pregnant with their second child and often treats herself with therapeutic massages. She had a "prenatal massage" on Sunday, which she called "long overdue." Interestingly, she went to the spa before the San Francisco 49ers faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 6 clash.

Ad

Sydney made it back home in time to support her husband. She shared a picture on her Instagram story from inside her bedroom, showing the TV playing the game. It also featured a candid message.

"Made it. home just in time to catch Dada," Sydney wrote.
Fred Warner&#039;s wife Sydney shows support for LB (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)
Fred Warner's wife Sydney shows support for LB (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sydney and Fred share a son, Beau Anthony, who was born in March 2024. The couple announced their second pregnancy with an Instagram post in September. It included a handful of pictures from Sydney's maternity photoshoot with the 49ers linebacker and their son.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Baby Warner #2 coming 2026. Living the best days of our lives ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah 1:5," Sydney wrote.

Fred Warner's wife Sydney shared 'game changer' pregnancy habit

Even though it’s her second pregnancy, Sydney Warner is still learning a lot about her body, especially healthy habits. She updated her Instagram story on Friday with a mirror selfie inside the gym, along with an insightful message for her female fans.

Ad
“Urging all mamas to keep working out through pregnancy if that’s in your regular schedule pre-pregnancy. It’s a game changer. If I skip a day, I’m in pain, so this is the way I’m staying out of the chiropractor this pregnancy," Sydney wrote.

Sydney has been open about her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. Two days after announcing her second pregnancy, the influencer dropped her secret to getting pregnant a "lot quicker" compared to her first time.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications