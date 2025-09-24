Fred Warner's wife Sydney reveals fertility secret to get pregnant 2 days after announcing second baby

After sharing on Monday that she was expecting again, Fred Warner's wife, Sydney Warner, talked about how easy it was to get pregnant this time. During an Instagram Q&amp;A on Tuesday, a follower asked her how long it took.“Not long at all!&quot; Sydney wrote. &quot;That's why we are having an in season baby because it happened a lot quicker than I expected! Linking the ovulation strips that I used my last pregnancy, and for this pregnancy to conceive, has worked within 3 months for me both times. I cannot recommend enough!”She also posted a message for women who are struggling to conceive.“I post this with sensitivity and acknowledgement that it is not everyone's path to motherhood,&quot; Sydney wrote. &quot;With all respect and empathy.”Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydneywarner)The San Francisco 49ers linebacker's wife announced the pregnancy one day after the team's Week 3 game versus the Cardinals.“Baby Warner 2 coming 2026. Living the best days of our lives 🙏🏽,” Sydney wrote on Instagram.She also posted a family photo with Fred and their son, Beau. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFred and Sydney met in 2020. They got engaged in May 2021 and the knot in June 2022.Their first baby, Beau Anthony Warner, was born on March 7, 2024, via C-section.Fred Warner's wife Sydney reveals she is having a &quot;extremely difficult&quot; pregnancySydney Warner said during the Instagram Q&amp;A on Tuesday that the first few months were really tough, “emotionally, physically and mentally.” However, things are better now.Another follower asked if the pregnancy was planned.“Yes!&quot; Sydney wrote. &quot;If you know me you know everything in our life is planned.”She joked that the baby is coming a little earlier than she expected, but it still fits into their plan. Sydney added that she is open to different birthing options.Her first baby, Beau, was born by C-section because he was breech. Sydney might try vaginal birth after C-section but she is not stressing about it.Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydneywarner)She also shared that vaginal birth feels scary because it is unpredictable and there is a small risk of uterine rupture.