Fred Warner's wife Sydney sends 5-word message after $63,000,000 contract extension for 49ers LB

The San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Fred Warner agreed on a contract extension worth $63 million on Monday. It's a three-year deal that comes with $56.7 million as guaranteed money, according to NFL.com.

Fred Warner's contract extension landed him in the top spot as highest-earning linebacker in the NFL with an annual salary of $21 million. Warner surpassed the Baltimore Ravens star Roquan Smith's $20 million per season salary.

Following his blockbuster deal with the 49ers, multiple critics and his teammates came forward to share their honest reactions, including the running back Christian McCaffrey. Apart from McCaffrey, Fred Warner's wife Sydney was also happy for the linebacker's massive deal.

On Tuesday, Sydney Warner shared an IG post featuring the news of Fred's contract extension in her story. The IG post also featured a 5-word message, reflecting Sydney's feelings about the linebacker's deal.

"Always in awe of you @fred_warner."

Fred Warner's wife Sydney reacts to LB’s $63 million contract extension (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)

In another Instagram story, Sydney praised Fred for rightfully embracing his roles as a father, husband and teammate. Sharing her word of affirmation for the linebacker, Sydney wrote:

“The best husband, father, supporter, teammate and protector we could have ever prayed for. You are our super man!”

Fred Warner's wife Sydney reflected back on experience being a part of 49ers women’s community

It has been more than seven years since Fred Warner's wife Sydney became part of the women's community of the 49ers. While she has long found her comfort space, during her initial years, she had dealt with her share of struggles.

In an interview with US Weekly, Sydney Warner explained how it was hard for her to find her “footing” in the community, but “all worked out” well for her. Reflecting back on how she struggled finding a place where she “felt comfortable being a wife”, Sydney said:

“I think it took me a while to find my niche and where I felt comfortable being a wife, now a mother, a girlfriend at the time. Now I’m Fred’s partner and we’re a duo. That’s an amazing thing to say. As a team, we work really well together. It’s just nice being able to be a teammate with him.”

Fred Warner never misses out on giving back to the community whenever possible. Last month, the linebacker hosted a “youth football camp,” which was a huge success. Warner’s initiative hadn’t just gotten him praise from fans but also from his wife Sydney.

