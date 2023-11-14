'Frustrated' Sean McDermott breaks silence on Josh Allen's performance in Bills' vs. Broncos in Week 10

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' disappointing season continued to unravel in Week 10, as they suffered a stunning 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos at home on Monday Night Football. The defeat saw them drop to 5-5 for the season and 10th in the AFC Playoff Picture.

Josh Allen had a rough night. The quarterback tossed two interceptions, his 10th and 11th, the most in the NFL, and coughed up the ball with a fumble on a routine hand-off in a night of miscues for the Bills.

The loss was encapsulated by the home team's 12 men on the field penalty in the dying moments of the game, giving the Broncos a retry of the missed game-winning field goal.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not mince words while breaking down Allen's performance during a press conference on Tuesday. He said:

"Probably not where we want him to be, but I'm confident he'll find it... It's Josh's responsibility to come out and execute the game plan and take care of the football."

He added:

"I believe in the truth, I believe in honesty. I had seen enough yesterday of turning the ball over, so he was going to hear it. At the end of the day, I don't believe in jading the truth because I don't believe you grow from it. I'm as frustrated as anyone out there."

Strong words from the under-pressure Bills head coach.

Josh Allen's OC Ken Dorsey fired, WR Stefon Diggs' brother demands exit

Buffalo Bills fire OC Ken Dorsey

The Bills wasted no time in reacting to the loss to the Broncos. The team announced that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was relieved of his duties on Tuesday morning.

Dorsey had been with the Bills since 2019, one year after the team drafted Josh Allen. He served as the quarterbacks coach in his first two seasons in Buffalo before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2021.

Dorsey was named the Bills' offensive coordinator in 2022 after Brian Daboll left to take over as the New York Giants' head coach.

Buffalo Bills WR Trevon Diggs

The misery did not end there for Allen. Dallas Cowboys standout cornerback and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' brother Trevon Diggs ripped into the quarterback on social media. After the Broncos' stunning win, he posted:

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there"

The cornerback, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in September, claimed Allen only began performing at an elite level after the Bills landed Stefon Diggs:

Josh Allen's miserable night on Monday has only gotten worse.