Earlier in June, the Minnesota Vikings released their star running back, Dalvin Cooks. Since then many teams have shown interest in Cooks, but so far the negotiations haven't advanced.

The New York Jets are also in the race to sign the star running back, and Cooks himself has hinted on social media that he could be interested to play for the AFC East team.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was recently asked about the possibility of former Vikings RB signing with the franchise. Wilson went on to express how fantastic it would be given how good a player Cooks is. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I know Dalvin Cook since he was at Florida State and I was a Florida State fan growing up, so, you know, obviously I would love to have someone of that talent, but you know, the front office gonna make the right decision, Dalvin going to do what's best for him."

"I'm just speaking of my love for him and how he plays the game. So, obviously, you know, I would love to play with someone like that.”

Dalvin Cook had become a huge part of the Minnesota Vikings' offense over the last few years and developed into an elite running back in the league. As a result, given that other teams are interested in him, it will be interesting to see if the New York Jets will be able to land him.

Aaron Rodgers would love the addition of Dalvin Cook to Jets' offense

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is already in a much better situation than he was with the Green Bay Packers last season. He has quality players around him, as receivers like Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Randal Coob, and Mecole Hardman will be impactful.

He also has tight ends CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin who will be ready when needed. The Jets already have an emerging star in the backfield in Breece Hall, but adding Dalvin Cooks would make them an even better team.

Rodgers wants to win a Super Bowl with the Jets, and the team will take any opportunity to improve their roster. Training camp will begin next month, and we may see Cooks in a Jets uniform by then, but that could change if the running back is able to get a better deal from a different team.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rich Cimini and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes