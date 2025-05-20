San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is already turning heads this offseason, securing a four-year deal worth $76.4 million. The contract extension made the 31-year-old the NFL’s highest-paid TE. Kittle is on a different adventure in the offseason, stepping into a new business opportunity.

Today, he posted an Instagram video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at his first day as the Creative Director of Football for Chubbies.

"Day one as @chubbies Creative Director of Football is officially in the books. Today I learned you have to press 7 to dial out, and that Rachel in accounting makes a mean pumpkin loaf. Just wait till you see what the rest of my offseason has in store," Kittle posted.

His wife - Claire Kittle - dropped a one-word comment for him: “Legend.” Several 49ers players and Kyle Juszczyk's wife - Kristin Juszczyk - shared their reactions, too. Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall commented,

“😂😂😂”

Kristin wrote, “Pure Entertainment,” while her husband added, “Shorter!!”

George Kittle's wife Claire drops 1-word message as Niners star kicks off new business venture [Credits: IG/@gkittle]

"Chubbies" is a weekend-centric lifestyle apparel brand under the Solo Brands portfolio, which is stepping into the world of sports. The brand has partnered with the NFL to launch officially licensed team apparel this fall.

Claire Kittle’s photo dump featuring moments with George Kittle

Claire shared a sneak peek from her life on Thursday on Instagram, where she posted a photo dump. George and Claire Kittle matched in stylish black outfits in the first photo. George opted for a black suit layered over a black shirt, finishing his look with a cowboy hat, round sunglasses, bold rings, and cowboy boots.

The post was captioned, “A little bit of this & a little bit of that 🫶🏼.”

The Niners TE also commented on the post:

“❤️❤️ oh my.”

Claire Kittle’s photo dump featuring moments with George Kittle [IG/@clairekittle]

Claire complemented him in a halter-neck black midi dress with a flared design. She paired it with gold jewelry and strappy heels and styled her hair in a neat, sleek bun, adding a touch of grace to her look.

In the sixth slide, the couple poses romantically. George wears light-wash jeans, a black sleeveless graphic tee that shows off his tattoos, black textured shoes, and a camouflage cap. Claire wears an oversized graphic tee with blue accents, black shorts, and white snakeskin boots.

