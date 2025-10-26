  • home icon
  • NFL
  George Kittle's wife Claire embraces school uniform-style gameday fit to cheer 49ers TE for Week 8 Texans clash

By Prasen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:47 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
George Kittle’s wife, Claire, is all set to cheer for her beau as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Houston Texans in their Week 8 game. Before kickoff, Claire shared a glimpse of her game-day look on Instagram with her 410,000 followers.

Claire never misses a chance to make gamedays stylish, and this time, the 49ers TE’s wife went for a school-uniform look. She wore a crisp white shirt paired with red pants and a matching red tie, accessorizing the look with gold earrings, a stack of gold bracelets, and minimal rings.

The real highlight of her outfit was the transparent customised handbag she carried, which had ‘Kittle’ written on it, and the red tie had 49ers TE's jersey number '28' stitched on it.

George Kittle&#039;s wife Claire embraces unique school uniform-style gameday fit to cheer for TE in 49ers vs Texans clash [IG/@clairekittle]
George Kittle reveals reason behind planning more date nights for wife Claire

Claire and George Kittle recently gave fans a glimpse into their playful side with a fun new segment they filmed together. The couple posted a reel on Instagram where they answered fun questions about each other.

In the video, Claire explained the game, saying, “This segment is called Game Ball, and we are going to grab the game ball based on a superlative that we think we resonate with.”
When asked who plans more date nights, George proudly took the ball and said, “I plan more date nights. Because I like to surprise her and take her to nice dinners and buy her flowers. And she likes to dress up.”

In another round, when asked who was the first to leave a function, George laughed and said:

“We all drink. If Claire's friends are there and they’re drinking alcohol, then I don't have a chance to go home until all of them leave. Claire likes to stay up late, so I’m always ready to go home. Probably me.”

When it came to food, the couple laughed as Claire revealed that George usually takes the last pizza slice, though he doesn’t eat much pizza since he’s lactose intolerant.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

