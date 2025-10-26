George Kittle's wife Claire embraces school uniform-style gameday fit to cheer 49ers TE for Week 8 Texans clash

George Kittle’s wife, Claire, is all set to cheer for her beau as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Houston Texans in their Week 8 game. Before kickoff, Claire shared a glimpse of her game-day look on Instagram with her 410,000 followers.Claire never misses a chance to make gamedays stylish, and this time, the 49ers TE’s wife went for a school-uniform look. She wore a crisp white shirt paired with red pants and a matching red tie, accessorizing the look with gold earrings, a stack of gold bracelets, and minimal rings.The real highlight of her outfit was the transparent customised handbag she carried, which had ‘Kittle’ written on it, and the red tie had 49ers TE's jersey number '28' stitched on it.George Kittle's wife Claire embraces unique school uniform-style gameday fit to cheer for TE in 49ers vs Texans clash [IG/@clairekittle]Also read: George Kittle's wife shows love for BFF Kristin Juszczyk as designer announces brand collab with NBA after NFL successGeorge Kittle reveals reason behind planning more date nights for wife ClaireClaire and George Kittle recently gave fans a glimpse into their playful side with a fun new segment they filmed together. The couple posted a reel on Instagram where they answered fun questions about each other.In the video, Claire explained the game, saying, “This segment is called Game Ball, and we are going to grab the game ball based on a superlative that we think we resonate with.”When asked who plans more date nights, George proudly took the ball and said, “I plan more date nights. Because I like to surprise her and take her to nice dinners and buy her flowers. And she likes to dress up.”In another round, when asked who was the first to leave a function, George laughed and said:“We all drink. If Claire's friends are there and they’re drinking alcohol, then I don't have a chance to go home until all of them leave. Claire likes to stay up late, so I’m always ready to go home. Probably me.”When it came to food, the couple laughed as Claire revealed that George usually takes the last pizza slice, though he doesn’t eat much pizza since he’s lactose intolerant. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: &quot;You have a magic to you&quot; - George Kittle's wife Claire grows emotional while expressing love for 49ers TE in 32nd birthday tribute