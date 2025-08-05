George Kittle's wife Claire escapes to Cabo for vacation as 49ers TE sweats it out at training camp

As the San Francisco 49ers grind through sweat-soaked training sessions in Santa Clara, George Kittle's wife, Claire, opted for palm trees and ocean breezes.

The All-Pro tight end's wife is in Cabo San Lucas, soaking up the sun and taking in a little zen from the craziness of preseason prep.

Claire shared a glimpse into her tropical escape on Monday. She posted a video of a crystal blue pool and scenic shoreline.

"Decided to wake up in Cabo," Claire wrote.

George Kittle's wife Claire posted a video (image credit: instagram/clairekittle)

Meanwhile, her husband is preparing for his ninth NFL campaign.

Claire’s recent presence at 49ers camp didn't go unnoticed. Just days before her trip, she planned a thoughtful surprise, shipping sweet corn from Iowa for George and his teammates.

George expressed his gratitude on Instagram on Saturday.

“Shoutout to @clairekittle’s fam for sending out some Iowa sweet corn for the boys!!!! If you know you know,” Kittle wrote.

Claire reposted the story with a cheeky nod.

“Camp just got better!!!! Trying to teach these boys a little something about IOWA,” Claire wrote.

George and Claire enjoyed their vacation in July before training camp. They had a busy offseason and several trips, including a relaxing vacation at Lake Tahoe.

Claire criticizes George Kittle's Madden video game rating despite strong numbers

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

EA Sports unveiled its Madden NFL 26 ratings on Thursday, giving George Kittle a 98 overall, an elite grade by most standards. However, his wife, Claire, wasn’t satisfied. She posted a short, sharp rebuttal on Instagram: “100 tbh.”

Her confidence is backed by the numbers. Last year, Kittle caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the league's best blockers.

Aside from football, the Kittles are about to start a new chapter in their lives as Claire is pregnant with twins. It comes after she suffered a pregnancy loss in 2023.

George and Claire first met at the University of Iowa, where she was basketball player and he was a rising tight end prospect. They got engaged in 2018 and eloped the following year before celebrating with a second ceremony in 2021 at their home in Nashville.

