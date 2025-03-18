George Kittle's wife Claire sends 3-word message for 49ers TE while celebrating wedding in Georgia

The San Francisco 49ers are embarking on an aggressive roster rebuild and are moving on from veterans who helped them make it to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl in the past four seasons.

While nobody on the team is seemingly safe from being traded or released, tight end George Kittle is among the handful of older players on the roster with the assurance of being with the franchise in 2025.

Unlike some of his teammates, who are unsure whether they'll be on the team before the season commences, the 31-year-old is enjoying the offseason with his wife Claire. The couple was in the scenic city of Dahlonega in Georgia over the weekend to attend a wedding.

Claire shared a picture of the two from the venue, where the tight end was sporting a blue suit, cowboy boots, and sunglasses, while his wife opted for a modest turquoise dress. She captioned the image, "Weddings with you," with a heart emoji.

George Kittle and wife celebrated 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk's U-turn

The wedding in Georgia wasn't the only joyous occasion that George Kittle and his wife Claire celebrated last week. The couple was heartbroken when the 49ers released fullback Kyle Juszczyk, ending his eight-year stint with the franchise.

An emotional Claire shared a series of photos, including one featuring her, Kittle, the fullback, and his wife, Kristin, after San Francisco punched its ticket to the Super Bowl last year, and lashed out at the team on Instagram, writing:

"Just rip out our hearts why don't you. (broken heart emoji)... It'll never make sense. I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017. You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I'm so proud of you."

However, the 49ers made a surprise U-turn and handed Juszczyk a two-year, $8 million deal to extend his stay with the franchise. Claire was ecstatic about the fullback's surprise return and celebrated it on Instagram.

It was a terrific weekend for Kittle and his wife, who are undoubtedly feeling a lot more optimistic about the upcoming season after Juszczyk's extension.

