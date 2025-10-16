  • home icon
  George Pickens contract: Cowboys star WR opens up about his future in Dallas 1 day after Jerry Jones' comment on contract extension

George Pickens contract: Cowboys star WR opens up about his future in Dallas 1 day after Jerry Jones' comment on contract extension

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:01 GMT
George Pickens contract: Cowboys star WR opens up about his future in Dallas 1 day after Jerry Jones
George Pickens contract: Cowboys star WR opens up about his future in Dallas 1 day after Jerry Jones' comment on contract extension

George Pickens shared his thoughts on staying with the Dallas Cowboys one day after Jerry Jones' comments on his potential contract extension. The wide receiver joined the team in May after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking with the press during Wednesday's media availability, George Pickens said that remaining in Dallas is a viable option for him. The wide receiver also revealed his main goal of playing in the NFL.

"I wouldn't mind it (staying in Dallas)," Pickens said as per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "The guys in the locker room are super cool, the energy is great. I always want to showcase my talents."
"Definitely winning. Just because that's been my resume the whole time. I won in high school, I won at Georgia. Definitely winning, I always think about winning."

Pickens is still playing under the four-year rookie deal he had signed with the Steelers. The Cowboys are paying him a base salary of $3.656 million. However, he's been outperforming his contract on the field.

In six games, he has helped the team put up a 2-3-1 record while tallying 525 yards and six touchdowns receiving. During their loss against the Panthers last week, he had nine receptions for 168 yards and a receiving touchdown.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the possibility of providing Pickens with an extension.

"If things really went like we want them to go, that, certainly, we need to think about having some (cap) room available if we're going to pay second receiver at that level."
The Cowboys have close to $31 million in cap space. Thus, they have the option to provide George Pickens with an extension if they desire.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer shares his thoughts on George Pickens

On Wednesday, Brian Schottenheimer heaped praise on George Pickens as a teammate in the locker room.

He also highlighted the wide receiver's "infectious" personality and said that he's acclimated well with the other players on the roster.

"You guys can see how much he loves playing the game of football," Schottenheimer said during his media availability. "It's very evident. It doesn't matter the situation. He just loves playing the game. His personality is truly infectious.
"What a great teammate man. Seriously. Great teammate. So lucky to have him."

The Cowboys are next scheduled to take on the Washington Commanders on Oct.19. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

