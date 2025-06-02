George Pickens flips script on Steelers exit just days after calling Cowboys trade “out of his control”

George Pickens made a shocking revelation about his trade to the Dallas Cowboys. The wide receiver was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. After three seasons, Pickens was traded by the Steelers to the Cowboys for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder last month.
During his introductory press conference in Dallas, George Pickens claimed that his trade was "out of his control."
"The game is just as much of a business as it is football," Pickens said. "It was kind of out of my control. I'm just glad to be here in Dallas and continue the winning culture that they have."
However, the wide receiver has now flipped the script. On X, SteelersNation's Brandon Wallace shared a thread highlighting George Pickens' troubled times with the Steelers. He was fined on numerous occasions for misconduct and unsportsmanlike behavior.
Pickens initially replied to Wallace's thread by reminding him that he now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.
"Lmao. I play for the Cowboys bro stop reminiscing. And trying to justify the trade. Yall just lost another good player to fake reports like this one."
A fan responded to George Pickens by talking about how the Steelers moved on from him because of his personality and behavior. The wide receiver responded by claiming that he was the one who 'forced' the team to make the trade in a now-deleted tweet, which is opposite of what he said during his introductory press conference.
"I forced buddy. They were gladly keeping me. Have a nice day and a blessed one my guy."
NFL analyst highlights George Pickens' impact on the Cowboys' offense
With the arrival of Pickens, quarterback Dak Prescott now has two dynamic wide receivers with him on the field. Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are expected to complement each other on the offense.
On May 26, ESPN's Harry Douglas shared his thoughts on George Pickens' contribution to the Cowboys' offense. He believes that the wide receiver's addition will help relieve the pressure that Lamb and Prescott faced on the field.
"This young man is going to be unbelievable for this offense, and also Dak Prescott is going to also take a lot of pressure off of CeeDee Lamb on the opposite side." (TS- 11:51 onwards)
During his three-season stint with the Steelers, Pickens started 40 of the 48 games he played. He tallied 2,841 yards and 12 TD receiving.
