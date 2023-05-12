Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a massive upset in the first round of the playoffs as they were knocked out by the 8th-seed Miami Heat in five games.

Since the 'Greak Freak' is now free, he is pretty active on social media. He has been posting how the early exit from playoffs wasn't a failure, and he recently dropped a funny video where he showed his willingness to become a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Here's what Antetokounmpo wrote in the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm taking my talent to the Green Bay Packers. If you need a Quarter Back I'm available for the next couple of months... I got nothing going on"

Since Aaron Rodgers is no longer a part of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love is ready to become the next franchise quarterback for them. As for Antetokounmpo, he has always supported the Packers since they represent the same region, which is why he was extremely happy when the Packers logo showed up in the video.

Also Read: Green Bay Packers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Opponents and more

The Packers will begin their new season with a trip to Chicago, as the Jordan Love and Justin Fields rivalry will officially start.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks set for a big offseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

The Milwaukee Bucks were by far the best team in the NBA and were many's favorite two in the championship this season. However, the early exit from the playoffs has left the franchise with many doubts heading into the offseason.

They could make some roster changes in order to maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability as many think he might end up leaving the Bucls after the next season if things don't go according to the plan.

The biggest concern however for the Bucks will be to identify the area of improvement. They played really well throughout the season even in the games where the former MVP didn't play, which is why tearing the whole roster down won't be a smart move.

They have already fired their head coach Mike Budenholzer and the like the Packers, nobody knows what to expect from them next season.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes