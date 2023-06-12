It is already June, and Saquon Barkley still has yet to appear at the New York Giants' practices. And he is clear about what must happen before he returns.

In March, the Giants franchise-tagged the two-time Pro Bowl running back; however, so far, he has refused to sign it in the hopes of securing a long-term extension. Speaking during his eponymous football camp, he finally opened up on his situation:

“It’s a business. That’s the sad reality of it. I never thought it would have to be this difficult, come to this point, but I got tagged. And when you get tagged, they have all the leverage.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Giants have until July 17 to offer Barkley a new contract. If nothing happens by that date, he has not ruled out a holdout:

“They can say what they want. We can say what we want. … Just one day at a time. One day at a time... We’ll see what’s the best plan for me to do.

He also dismissed claims from the New York Post's Paul Schwartz that he had turned down contracts within the $10 million range:

"The thing that I'm frustrated most about is, like how I said, family business is family business, and then stories get leaked, and they didn't come from me."

Giants Videos @SNYGiants Saquon Barkley says that reports of offers he has turned down from the Giants are "misleading"



"I've been open about it, I said I want to be a Giant for life. This is where I want to be. At the end of the day, it's all about respect." Saquon Barkley says that reports of offers he has turned down from the Giants are "misleading""I've been open about it, I said I want to be a Giant for life. This is where I want to be. At the end of the day, it's all about respect." https://t.co/jpPSVuJvmP

Why is Saquon Barkley refusing to sign the New York Giants' franchise tag?

As the release of Ezekiel Elliott shows, many teams are no longer seeing the benefits of keeping running backs long-term, especially given the punishing nature of their position. But Barkley is only 26 and coming off his best performance since he was a rookie, and he wants Christian McCaffrey-esque money as a reward, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports:

Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano … Barkley was offered around $12M/season during the bye week, per sources, and Schoen said they weren’t close in value. Barkley said yesterday he didn’t necessarily want to set the market, though I continue to hear he wants near Christian Mcaffrey’s $16M average. … … Barkley was offered around $12M/season during the bye week, per sources, and Schoen said they weren’t close in value. Barkley said yesterday he didn’t necessarily want to set the market, though I continue to hear he wants near Christian Mcaffrey’s $16M average. …

Barkley has reason to be unhappy with the tag, as Giants insider Kim Jones told Up & Adams:

"I think there are some hurt feelings, I think that's allowed even in the rough and tumble NFL. I think you can look at Saquon and what he's meant to this team. He's been a captain every year since his rookie season. He's really important to the growth of the players around him and also with the tone he sets in terms of competitiveness."

"He was able to stay healthy last season. I certainly understand, frankly, where both sides are coming from… Saquon saying, 'But I've been your guy, I've been the Giants guy and John Mara's guy for five years now.' I can't imagine Saquon saying, 'I'm going to sit this one out.'”

d

Poll : 0 votes