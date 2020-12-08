The New York Giants steal a huge win without Daniel Jones in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season

The New York Giants came into to Seattle to face the 8-3 Seahawks without their starting quarterback and running back. Saquon Barkley has been out for majority of the 2020 NFL Season. Daniel Jones was ruled out for Sunday's huge road game. But the road team still pulled off the shocking upset by a score of 17-12.

Giants take down Seahawks on the road, 17-12



Four-straight wins for NY



The New York Giants Giants were huge underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks, who led the NFC West heading into the game. The Seahawks were -10.5 point favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday. The ESPN Football Power Index only gave the Giants a 13% chance of pulling off a win in Seattle.

The New York Giants defense led the team to victory. The Seattle Seahawks struggled to keep Russell Wilson off the ground, as they gave up five sacks. The underdogs also forced Wilson to throw an interception on Sunday. The New York Giants defense came into the game tied for ninth in points allowed.

The Seattle Seahawks offense waited for an explosive play by wide receiver DK Metcalf. But that explosive play never came. Metcalf put together a good game against the talented New York Giants defense, though. Metcalf caught five passes for 80 yards on Sunday. He still leads the NFL in receiving yards after his solid performance.

Russell Wilson is second in the NFL in passing touchdowns. DK Metcalf is first in the NFL in receiving yards. So the Seattle Seahawks had all the right tools to walk away with an easy win on Sunday. When they had a chance to win late in the game, the home team probably felt confident.

But the Seattle Seahawks gave up a crushing sack on their last drive. Seattle was driving the football and faced a crucial third down. Wilson dropped back to pass, but he met the New York Giants defense. They sacked him for an eight-yard loss. The next play, the Seahawks failed to score, and the New York Giants clinched the unlikely victory.

Wayne Gallman carried the New York Giants to a huge road win

Backup running back Wayne Gallman put together a career-high in rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks. His remarkable day helped the New York Giants beat the Seattle Seahawks. The New York Giants had no choice but to run the football on Sunday. Thankfully, they found success on the ground.

The lack of total confidence in backup quarterback Colt McCoy meant that the New York Giants needed to run the football throughout the game. Gallman came up huge for the New York Giants, as he rushed for 135 yards.

The New York Giants' fans had the air taken out of their lungs when Barkley went down with an ACL injury. Gallman is not on Barkley's level, but he has held his own during the 2020 NFL Season. With an impressive outing on Sunday, Gallman picked the best time to have a career game for the New York Giants.