Gisele Bundchen takes kids to Disneyland sans Tom Brady; NFL icon spotted in Miami alongside Irina Shayk

As Tom Brady picked up Irina Shayk, ex-wife Gisele Bundchen picked up the kids and visited Disneyland. The Brazilian supermodel, who divorced Brady in 2022, took the children she shares with the former quarterback on a winter trip.

She posted pictures of her enjoying with them on the rides and safari, captioning the Instagram post:

"Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids birthdays! Thank you @waltdisneyworld . We had a great time!"

Tom Brady spotted hanging out with Irina Shayk

Meanwhile, Tom Brady was back in Miami and was seen arriving in a car to the hotel where Irina Shayk was staying. They had earlier met at the Art Basel party hosted by Lenardo DiCaprio.

There have been reports on and off throughout this year that the NFL GOAT and the Russian supermodel are involved in a alleged relationship. Maybe, it was another indication of things progressing.

Gisele Bundchen has different memories of Disneyland from prior visits

As any watcher of NFL knows, Super Bowl winners celebrate by announcing that they are going to Disneyland.

Tom Brady won the championship seven times: six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Five times, he was the game MVP as well.

So, he get to announce multiple times that he will visit the theme park, and he took Gisele Bundchen and his kids there. The last time he was there was in 2021 after winning the title with the Buccaneers.

His previous visit while in New England was in 2019; that year's victory over the Los Angeles Rams being his last in those colors.

Therefore, it must have been a different feeling for both Bundchen and the kids to return to Disneyland without Brady.

However, it looks as if they are taking turns co-parenting, as the children have been seen with a different parent at different times. It does not seem like their divorce has had any impact in communication when it comes to raising their kids.

Meanwhile, just as Tom Brady has moved on with his life, so has Gisele Bundchen. She has been linked to Joaquim Valente, her personal trainer who has accompanied her to places like Costa Rica. She has also resumed her modeling career at the same time as her former husband has retired from the sport.

That last part is ironic, though, because it was reported that what caused the breakdown in the relationship was Brady unretiring for the final season. One can only wonder what could have been.