"Give the man the playbook today" - NFL fans react to Titans' latest plan for Cam Ward after Miami pro day

Cam Ward is one of the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. He showed his skills at Miami's pro day, where scouts from all 32 NFL teams were watching. The Tennessee Titans paid special attention to Ward and planned a private workout with him after the event, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL fans reacted to the Titans' latest plan for Ward after the pro day.

"Give the man the playbook today," one fan said.

Another fan said, "At this workout, Miami QB Cam Ward will go through a private throwing session for the Titans."

One fan wrote: "Idiots… trade back a couple spots, get some other picks. Draft (Penn State defensive lineman Abdul) Carter then go take (Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson) Dart in the 2nd round."

"If they believed in him no package would be enough. Anything outside of that is pure trying to drive up the price on a pick they won’t use," an X user tweeted.

One fan advised, "GIANTS DO NOT TRADE UP TAKE SANDERS AT 3!"

"Titans getting Ward, Browns getting Abdul, and Giants getting Dillon Gabriel book mark this," tweeted one more.

Another guessed: "Maybe they will find the QB of the future."

The 2025 NFL draft is coming soon, and all eyes are on the Titans. Will they take the Miami quarterback at No.1, or will they go in a different direction?

Cam Ward gets Patrick Mahomes comparison

Cam Ward is now the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in April 2025. Analysts believe his potential is higher than that of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN’s Kevin Clark compared Ward’s upside to that of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Ward’s ceiling is Patrick Mahomes, and his floor is if Patrick Mahomes were drafted by the Jets. … I don’t think that's going to happen though because he’s not going to go to the best offensive coach of his generation,” Clark said (Timestamp: 34:25).

Ward’s talent is undeniable, but opinions on his future vary. Some see him as the next Mahomes, while others compare him to Ben Roethlisberger.

