"Got a spare Bitcoin?" - Kyle Juszczyk seeks Tom Brady's help to recover TD ball Mike Evans threw away during Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has now become famous for his touchdown celebrations. After getting in the end zone to score a touchdown, the longtime Buccaneers wide receiver then proceeds to throw the football in the stand.

Over the weekend at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Evans threw San Francisco 49ers' fullback Kyle Juszczyk's ball into the stands after he scored a touchdown.

Juszczyk took to Twitter after the game, tagging both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and quarterback Tom Brady. Juszczyk told Brady that he, did it again and asked if he could borrow some spare Bitcoin to help get the football back. Referencing the exchange of digital currency that it took to get Tom Brady's historic football back from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan earlier this season.

Hey @TomBrady so @MikeEvans13_threw my Pro Bowl TD ball in the stands… I heard he has a tendency to do these type of things. You got any spare @Bitcoin I could borrow to get that thing back??-via @JuiceCheck44

What happened to the historic touchdown pass Mike Evans caught from Tom Brady?

While Kyle Juszczyk may still be looking to keep his Pro Bowl touchdown football to keep as a momentum, Mike Evans has thrown even more expensive pigskin into the stands this season.

As quarterback Tom Brady approached the 600th touchdown mark, fans waited in anticipation to see when he would get it and which of the Buccaneers' offensive weapons would catch it.

In Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, he caught Brady's 600th touchdown pass. After securing it in the end zone, he took the ball and handed it to a fan in the first row of the stands. He was then alerted to the fact that he had caught such a historic touchdown and could have been on the sidelines saying that he gave it away.

Buccaneers personnel then approached the fan, Byron Kennedy, who was more than happy to give the ball back and received a few souvenirs in exchange.

Among the gifts he received were two signed Brady jerseys, a Brady signed helmet, Mike Evans' signed jersey, season tickets for the remaining 2021 games as well as the 2022 NFL season and $1,000 credit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team store located at Raymond James Stadium.

Showing his appreciation to Kennedy, Brady also gave him Bitcoin as a 'thank you'. Which led to Juszczyk asking Brady for some spare Bitcoin to help get a hold of the fan who has his Pro Bowl football.

