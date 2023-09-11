Kansas City Chiefs heiress, Gracie Hunt, is a well-known personality in the league. She is often seen on the sidelines during the team's games. Hunt is not only known for being a regular attendee of the Kansas City games, but also for doing promotional work for the team.

Apart from that, Hunt is also a model who won the Miss Kansas City U.S.A. pageant. Therefore, sporting designer and stylish outfits is one of her favorite things to do when she attends the games. However, when the Chiefs played the Detroit Lions in their first game of the season, Grace's outfit did not impress fans on Reddit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gracie Hunt wore a red crop top with the Chiefs logo printed on it. Hunt paired the top with an animal-printed, long pencil skirt. The former soccer player also added an YSL purse to her look. But the most interesting part of her getup was her Super Bowl ring from the Chiefs' championship run from last year.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Though many fans on Instagram were impressed by her, Redditors turned fashion critics and wrote these comments:

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Human-Joke-6772 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Travis Kelce and Gracie Hunt's fake dating rumors took the internet by storm

The fake dating meme featuring Travis Kelce and Gracie Hunt certainly ignited a wave of humor and discussion within their fan base. A meme, which erroneously suggested that the two were not only romantically engaged but also anticipating their first child, quickly gained traction on social media.

It's essential to clarify that this meme is entirely untrue and emerged from a parody account.

What added an interesting layer to the story was the fact that Travis Kelce had previously shared his admiration for pop sensation Taylor Swift. He unsuccessful attempted to meet her. Kelce even revealed his desire to present Swift with a bracelet bearing his phone number, a gesture that, despite its good-natured intent, didn't come to fruition.

These intriguing tidbits further fueled the ongoing discussions and speculation surrounding the origins and intentions behind the fake dating meme.