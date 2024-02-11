Gracie Hunt’s mother Tavia wanted Travis Kelce to give Taylor Swift special gift worth $5,000: “All women love sparkly things”

Taylor Swift became a member of the "Chiefs Kingdom" fan base since she started dating tight end Travis Kelce. She also became close with the Hunt Family, the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just ahead of Taylor Swift's birthday in December, Tavia Hunt, the mother of Gracie Hunt and wife of Clark Hunt, CEO and chairman of the Chiefs, sent a text to Kelce.

Gracie recently told Page Six that her mother suggested that Kelce buy a $5,000 Minaudiere Swarovski microphone shaped clutch for the singer. Tavia Hunt spotted the handbag at an exclusive event and thought it would be perfect for Swift. Gracie said:

“My mom actually sent Travis a message saying, ‘Hey, like, you need to get her this,’ and he sent her a message back and was, like, ‘I don’t even know if she likes that.'"

As Gracie told the story, her mother decided that she would buy it for her because she thought it was perfect and something she needed:

“My mom was, like, ‘Well if you’re not [going to get it], this is our birthday present for Miss Taylor because she needs this. All women love sparkly things.'”

In December, Gracie's younger sister, Ava Hunt, documented the moment she gave Swift her birthday present at Arrowhead Stadium.

While it was unknown at the time what was under the sparkly wrapping paper, it has now been revealed that it was the clutch.

Gracie Hunt calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'power couple'

Gracie Hunt has been vocal about her support for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Throughout the Super Bowl LVIII week, she attended events and answered questions about the relationship. She even confirmed that Swift will be in attendance on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While attending Shaq's Fun House party in Las Vegas on Friday night, Hunt referred to Kelce and Swift as the 'ultimate power couple:'

"I mean, they’re the ultimate power couple we can all cheer for, am I right? It’s so fun to watch. I think they really match each other’s energy levels and are a really good match.”

Gracie Hunt also said that she feels that the couple is meant to be together and that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's energies complement each other.