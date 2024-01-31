Greg Olsen refuses to make demands for FOX job with Tom Brady set to take over in $375,000,000 deal

Once competitors on the field, Tom Brady and Greg Olsen will now work for the same team: FOX Sports. However, when the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback begins his broadcast role next season, Olsen will have to step down from the FOX broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt. As Brady's contract with the network states that he will be a part of the lead team.

Greg Olsen was asked by Dan Patrick about his feelings of being moved off the lead broadcast for Brady's arrival. He replied that he knew that Tom Brady was going to be taking over when he was ready but, that hasn't stopped him from doing his job:

"I want to call top games, Dan. Two years ago when everything unfolded, I've known Tom was coming for over two years, it was a matter of when we didn't know exactly when... There's so many moving parts out of my control. But my goal is to be a top broadcaster again."

He continued:

"And I'm not really in the business of making demands, I'm not sitting here holding anyone's feet to the fire as FOX understands the position I'm in, they understand what my aspirations are, we understand what we signed up for. We understand the delicate situation that we're in. I understand when Tom Brady's looming over your shoulder, it's the biggest news in sports."

Olsen also went on to tell Dan Patrick that he still wants to call some of the biggest games of the NFL season. Last year, he and Burkhardt were the broadcast team that called Super Bowl LVII.

How the network intends to use Greg Olsen as a broadcaster, and which games he is selected in remains to be seen.

Tom Brady talks about FOX Sports job; praises Greg Olsen

Tom Brady is nearly a year removed from playing in the NFL. He is now gearing up for his next career endeavor: FOX Sports broadcaster.

The former quarterback signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with the network back in 2022. It was set to begin when his playing days were over. He then decided to take a year off, and will start with Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Brady told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that he is looking forward to getting started and has already been to the studios to practice alongside Kevin Burkhardt. He also had nothing but kind words for Greg Olsen, whose position he will be taking in the lead broadcast.

"I've been out to the FOX studios a few times and I'm really excited to join an amazing team. Greg Olsen does an incredible job and I have so much respect for him. I'm gonna go in there and do the best I can do with my own perspective"

"I think he does an incredible job every time he's on, I love listening to him."

Tom Brady also mentioned that he is excited that he will get to call the Super Bowl in 2025. The big game is on a rotation between the major networks to give each an opportunity to call the game.