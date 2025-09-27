GSW star Draymond Green doubts Caleb Williams lead Bears to Super Bowl while questioning his leadership qualities

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is not a big believer in Caleb Williams. During an appearance on Jordan Schultz's podcast, the Golden State Warriors star called out the Bears quarterback and his productivity on the field.Green also questioned Williams' leadership skills while talking about how they finally secured their first win of the season last week against the Cowboys. He also expressed his uncertainty about the team's chances of making a Super Bowl appearance with him as the QB1.&quot;He had a good game,&quot; Green said. &quot;This is the number one pick. He should have a good game. ,,, That's beautiful. Is he leading you to the promised land? ... He isn't leading you to a Super Bowl in year 10 either. ...&quot;Yes he's freakishly talented. We all know that cause he's a Heisman winner, which is why he was the number one pick in the draft. By the way, just so we're clear, I want to see him do well. I want him to be great. Like I'm rooting for a young black quarterback in the NFL. ... And I question, is can he become a great leader? We have not seen that in his career.&quot;After struggling in the first two games of the season, Caleb Williams had a decent showcase against the Cowboys last week. He completed 19 of the 28 passes he attempted for 298 yards. The quarterback also scored four passing touchdowns to help the Bears secure a 31-14 victory.Phil Simms backs up Caleb Williams after impressive performance against the Cowboys in Week 3After Week 3's victory, Phil Simms came forward to showcase his support for Caleb Williams.On the 'Up &amp; Adams' show, he called out all of the quarterback's critics and how fans wanted the team to look for a different QB1 if Williams had another bad year.&quot;When the season is over, I gotta look,&quot; Simms said. &quot;I watch a lot of TV because I want to hear what people are saying, and it gives me energy. And either I might even steal some of the things.&quot;&quot;But last year, you know, people said, 'If Caleb doesn't have a good year this year, they'll probably draft another quarterback.' What? Man, that is the dumbest damn thing I've ever heard. It reall is, and Caleb Williams, anytime last year, I know it wasn't great, but he's a damn rookie.&quot;Williams and the Bears next take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 28 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 4:25 pm ET.