Jalen Hurts made some telling comments after the NFC Championship Game where the Philadelphia Eagles showed the upstart Washington Commanders that there are levels to this game.

After booking a trip to the Super Bowl, Hurts noted that the Eagles had "taken the straitjacket" off him, allowing him a little more freedom to take the game to the Commanders. NFL analysts figured that to be a shot at the Eagles' coaching staff, though Nick Sirianni made light work of those comments, saying:

"I think he was having fun after the game. We've been winning a couple different ways this year. I think he's just having fun after the game, but I know this. He's said this plenty of times: 'I don't care how we win, as long as we win. And we do everything we can do to be able to win.'

"There's been different circumstances of how games have went and where we've been at late in games, but we've found a way to win and rattle off 15 out of 16."

However, Sirianni was served a warning by Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. On Wednesday's episode of FS1's "Speak," Irvin sent Sirianni a message over Hurts' straitjacket when they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.

“The Chiefs are the fifth-most blitzing team in the National Football League. Last year, during the blitz, without Saquon, Jalen Hurts threw nine of his 15 interceptions against the blitz. He wasn’t great against the blitz prior to Saquon getting there," Irvin said.

"If you’re going to take the straitjacket off, I say not this game. Tie it tighter. Keep it real tight and win this game running the ball because you got a master blitzer over there right now and you don’t want to put him in harm’s way.”

How Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley match up against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

The Eagles will rely heavily on Saquon Barkley's talents, given how he fared throughout the season and the playoffs. While the Chiefs finished 14th in defensive rushing success rate in the regular season, they restricted James Cook to 85 yards on 13 carries and Josh Allen to 39 yards on 11 carries.

There is room for Barkley to wreak havoc at Caesars Superdome given the strength of the Eagles' offensive line but they will have to be wary of what Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo cooks up on the night.

