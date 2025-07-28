"Hasn't gained a lot of traction": Adam Schefter shares concerning news on Micah Parsons' stalled contract situation

  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:52 GMT
Micah Parsons is, alongside Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, the biggest defensive star without a new contract in the 2025 NFL offseason. Coming off a season in which injuries limited him to 13 games, Parsons is set to bounce back, but his contract standoff went from cordial to frustrating in the last couple of months.

The defensive end will earn $24 million in 2025 after the Dallas Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option. Parsons recorded 43 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024 for the underwhelming and injury-riddled 7-10 Cowboys.

Going into Week 2 of training camp, Parsons has yet to sign a new deal, which appears to be less likely by the day. During Monday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," senior insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on this situation, revealing that the player and the front office are still far from reaching an agreement.

"Well, it's been bogged down," Schefter said. "It hasn't gained a lot of traction and it feels like both sides are digging into their respective stances and there hasn't been a lot of movement in recent weeks or months. The Cowboys haven't talked to offers and deals since probably late in March, early April, around the owner's meetings, when Jerry seemed to imply that he thought.
"A deal was close to getting done and then it didn't get done. ... And I don't think Dallas has made since that time any pressing effort to get a deal done. So obviously, there's a lot there that's just sort of sitting there and there hasn't been a lot of positive momentum to get a deal done."
At some point, a new deal appeared to be in its final stages. It wasn't until Micah Parsons decided to consult his agent before inking the deal that things went south.

Jerry Jones belittled the agent's participation in the negotiations, which didn't sit well with the player. Now, it still seems as though things are at square one.

Jerry Jones takes subtle shot at Micah Parsons at Cowboys training camp

To add more fuel to this fire, Jerry Jones took a subtle shot at Micah Parsons after fans were heard yelling at the team's owner to pay the veteran.

“That was a feint little sound compared to the way they were hollering last year, Pay Lamb," Jones said on Sunday. "Whoever’s not in, you can count on a few hollering that. But it was a big loud chant last year on Lamb.”

Parsons called out Jones for dragging this situation out. Time will tell if this will be his last year playing with the "Lone Star."

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Ribin Peter
