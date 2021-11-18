"Haven’t been getting the ball so much either” - After Odell Beckham Jr., Browns WR Jarvis Landry expresses frustration

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. asked to be released by the Cleveland Browns because he felt he wasn't getting enough targets. Now it seems that wide receiver Jarvis Landry may feel the same way.

Landry was being used as WR1 with Beckham on the team. With Beckham's release and then signing with the Los Angeles Rams, it was assumed that Landry's production would see an uptick even more than before as the clear number one.

But this week, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said that he is not necessarily happy with the number of catches he is receiving.

WR Jarvis Landry is now frustrated with lack of catches

It seemed that the drama surrounding the Cleveland Browns had left when Odell Beckham was released, but that might not be true; it may still be around. This past Sunday, the Browns were dominated by the New England Patriots in a game that saw quarterback Baker Mayfield injure his knee and leave the game, having been replaced by Case Keenum.

Now, though, it seems that Landry is apparently not getting the amount of targets that he expects. Landry spoke to the media while at his annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which he holds for the Cleveland community each year.

Landry said that he isn't getting the ball a lot, but he is making due with the opportunity that he gets when the ball is in his hands. Landry has played six games this season due to the time he missed with a knee injury. Landry has 23 catches for 219 yards and has yet to score a touchdown.

When asked if he knew why he wasn't getting the ball as much as he should, he said he didn't know. He also said that he doesn't know why the passing game isn't where it needs to be at this point in the season. Part of the passing game issue could be due to the injuries that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has suffered.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Jarvis Landry said he's been involved in conversations about how to move forward, stay on the same page and win games. #Browns Jarvis Landry said he's been involved in conversations about how to move forward, stay on the same page and win games. https://t.co/rrVNMZUffb

Landry also went on to say that there have been discussions among the Cleveland Browns about their production and game plan moving forward. He didn't say it was any one person's fault for what the offense is doing right now, but it really gave the impression that the Browns are trying to work through it. Landry ended it with the Browns are trying to turn the page collectively and win one game at a time.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday.

