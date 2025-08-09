  • home icon
"He always got crazy cleats": NFL fans react to Isaiah Rodgers' custom Spider-Man shoes ahead of Vikings debut

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:51 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers turned heads on Friday after the NFL's official X acount posted images of his latest game-day statement: a pair of custom Spider-Man cleats.

The purple-based design, accented with comic-book graphics, pays tribute to the Marvel superhero while perfectly matching Minnesota’s colors. The post on X quickly drew a wave of comments from fans.

"He always got crazy cleats," one user wrote.

"These are amazing," another added.
"Defense won't see him coming … he's already in stealth mode," another fan wrote.

More fan reactions poured in.

"Rodgers out here running the spider offense," one user commented.
"Hope he can score for once."

Isaiah Rodgers is set to make his preseason debut for Minnesota after signing a two-year, $11 million deal in free agency.

He arrives with experience from both Indianapolis and Philadelphia, though his career hit a pause in 2023 due to a gambling suspension that kept him off the field for the entire season.

Now the Vikings’ No. 2 cornerback behind Byron Murphy Jr., Rodgers has been working to cement his spot with a strong summer showing.

Isaiah Rodgers targets record-breaking interception numbers for 2025

Isaiah Rodgers hasn’t shied away from setting ambitious goals for his first season in purple.

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

He told reporters last month that he has written down “15” in his personal notes. This is the number of interceptions he’d like to grab in 2025.

That mark would eclipse the NFL’s single-season record of 14 set by Hall of Famer Dick “Night Train” Lane in 1952. While it’s a tall order, Rodgers made it clear that aiming high keeps him motivated.

His arrival in Minnesota wasn’t by chance. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores had been tracking Rodgers since his college days at UMass, impressed by his burst, instincts and ability to contribute on special teams.

When the opportunity to sign him came up, Flores pushed hard to make it happen. Head coach Kevin O’Connell also backed the move, noting that Flores’ evaluations of defensive backs have historically been spot-on.

Isaiah Rodgers’ addition fits into a secondary that led the league in interceptions last year with Murphy pacing the team at six picks. For Rodgers, joining a defense with that kind of takeaway track record was part of the appeal in free agency.

The Vikings open their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Houston Texans, a matchup that will also mark quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s return from a torn meniscus that sidelined him for all of last year.

