“He caved so hard”: NFL fans react to Trey Hendrickson's contract update as $50,000 fines set to end for Bengals DE

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:29 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Trey Hendrickson has been in a stalemate over contract negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals. After no development over the past few weeks, the four-time Pro Bowler decided not to attend training camp and shifted to Florida, but there's an update on his contract situation.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hendrickson will attend the Bengals' training camp, starting Wednesday. That ends the $50,000 per day fine he's been incurring for missing camp. However, there's no news of a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

"ESPN Sources: Trey Hendrickson is planning to report to Bengals camp Wednesday, ending his holdout without being any closer to a new deal, per sources. Reporting to camp stops the $50,000 per day fines and also serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations. The NFL's final holdout is ending," Schefter tweeted.
Fans reacted to reports of Hendrickson joining training camp.

"He caved so hard lmfaooo," one commented.
"Players need more power in negotiation process," another said.
"Why are Bengals reluctant to pay him? Is it cos he's a stat padder that benefitted more from scheme than being a game wrecker (cue Chandler Jones) or something else?," one wrote.
"Yeah, the hold out is ending, but is he going to do anything at training camp or just observe," another said.
"Oh wow. Bengals doing Bengal things," one said.
"Lock the door & don't come out until a deal is done," another commented.

Last season, Trey Hendrickson played all 17 games for the Bengals, recording 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback hits. After his initial four-year $60 million deal in 2021, the four-time Pro Bowler signed an extension in 2023 that ran through 2025.

Trey Hendrickson shares thoughts about contract situation with the Bengals

After relocating to Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of training camp, Trey Hendrickson, in an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Diana Russini, shared his take on contract negotiations with the Bengals.

"I spent the last 30 days at my home in Cincinnati, which is across the river from the stadium," Hendrickson said (as per The Athletic).
"We were given two offers within a 24-hour period, and neither of them had guarantees we were looking for. ... I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make a deal work to accommodate the presented needs."

Hendrickson also said that he had informed the Bengals that he wanted to assume the role of leader and captain to help develop young rookies. He said that he wants to "pass along" the knowledge gained from his peers to 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart at camp.

The rookie was holding out on signing his first deal with the Bengals over a dispute in the language used in his contract. However, Stewart finally agreed a four-year deal worth $18.97 million.

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Quick Links

